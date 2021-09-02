DENVER — CJ Cron was in need of a team where he could play every day. The Rockies were on the hunt for a veteran bat that could anchor down the infield. The arrangement has worked for both of them.
Cron has been named National League player of the month, the first Rockie to win that honor since Charlie Blackmon in 2019. He hit .387/.463/.828 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in August, the most by a MLB player in a single month this season. He also led the National League in home runs with 11, was tied for second in hits with 36 and ranked third in on base percentage.
“Outstanding at-bats throughout the month,” manager Bud Black said this week. “Displayed the power work, the RBI. You know, really good all around.”
Cron, who played in 13 games last year after injuring his knee, signed a one-year minor league deal in the offseason. He had worked with Black in Anaheim in 2016, and Black knew the potential for power he had. Even so, Black told Cron that he would have to fight for his spot.
They were concerned about his knee, not knowing how it would hold up. But Cron had rehabbed his knee in the offseason, and knew how to manage his workload in spring training to build himself up without burning himself out.
He impressed, and earned his spot on the opening day roster.
“I thought it was a great fit for CJ, and for us,” Black said. “There was enough of a track record to believe in him.”
Cron got off to a slow start, but, now a veteran of the league, didn’t panic. He had another setback in May, when he missed time with a back injury. Since then though, his numbers at the plate have only gone up, and his defense has also improved.
“It’s been really fun to watch,” outfielder Sam Hilliard said. “He’s been holding down the lineup every night … he’s just been killing it.”