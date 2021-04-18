DENVER — The Rockies have maintained that as soon as they start hitting, they’ll be tough to stop.
That was not the case Sunday.
On Saturday, in the second game of a doubleheader against the Mets, they strung together seven runs. On Sunday, less than 24 hours later, they could only get one. The Mets defeated the Rockies 2-1 as the Rockies' record fell to 4-12.
"We aren’t stacking on top of each other like good offenses do," shortstop Trevor Story said. "I know we have it in us."
The Rockies had just four hits Sunday as Mets starter Marcus Stroman victimized them for eight innings.
After Raimel Tapia hit a single as the leadoff batter in the first inning, the Rockies couldn’t get another hit until the seventh inning. Story, who is looking for his first home run of the season, hit a double. Charlie Blackmon followed it with an RBI single to send Story home and get the Rockies' only run. Story also had a single in the ninth inning, but he got caught stealing second for the final out.
"We can't sit back and wait," manager Bud Black said. "We felt at that point, that taking a shot there against that combination would work in our favor."
Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He threw 78 pitches, 51 of which were strikes. Senzatela is the first Rockies starter to allow no walks in an outing this season, something the entire pitching staff has struggled with so far this season.
The Rockies have a day off Monday before starting a two-game series with the Astros.
"We've had a tough go at it lately," Story said. "We've been in some tight games and had some games that we thought we could have won. It's frustrating."
Roster updates
The Rockies moved Chris Owings on the 60-day injured with a sprained left thumb. He needs a surgical procedure and will be out at least eight weeks.
The 60 days is retroactive to when he first went on the 10-day injured list April 10. The earliest he can return is June 8. Losing Owings is a big blow for the Rockies. Owings was off to a hot start at the plate. He had eight hits in seven games, and went 3 for 3 in two games.
"This is a setback, it's a blow for CO," Black said. "Come summer, he should be back healthy, the thumb healed. He should be a contributor."
The Rockies also claimed Ashton Goudeau off of waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to the alternate training site. Goudeau signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in 2018, and appeared in four games for the Rockies in 2020. The Rockies designated him for assignment in November 2020, and he has since been claimed off waivers and then designated for assignment by the Pirates, Orioles, Giants and Dodgers.