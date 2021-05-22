DENVER — Brendan Rodgers felt jittery before his first at-bat Friday night. For most players, it was just a regular game in the middle of May. For Rodgers, it was his season debut after 10 weeks on the injured list.
He went 0 for 4 at the plate, but made some of the best defensive plays of his young career.
“I did feel a little jumpy in the box in my first at-bat,” he said. “I was a little amped up. But I figured that was going to happen a little bit.”
Rodgers, just 24, has yet to play a full season in the major leagues. Yet the organization has had high hopes for him since it drafted him in the first round in 2015.
After making his MLB debut at the end of 2019, Rodgers looked poised for a breakout 2020 before he ended up on the injured list with shoulder problems. He played just seven games in the pandemic-shortened season.
The praise was high for Rodgers again entering spring training this year, but he again ended up on the injured list, this time with a hamstring strain. The original estimate was a month out of play, but an MRI revealed more damage than originally thought.
He was able to stay around the team, and he tried to provide as much energy as he could to a team that was struggling on almost all fronts. The Rockies have the worst record in MLB entering Saturday’s game.
At the same time, Rodgers slowly worked his way back. Hitting came first, followed by taking ground balls and running. Getting his timing back at the plate was the hardest part for him, he said, but building his stamina back up was also no easy feat.
He stayed with the Rockies until May 9, when he headed off to Arizona to see gamelike action at extended spring training. He then joined Triple-A Albuquerque, where he went 7 for 15 in five rehab games.
In addition to seeing time at second base, Rodgers got reps at shortstop, a spot he is expected to take over if Trevor Story is traded this summer. Story has been a mentor to Rodgers since his first major league spring training, and Rodgers credits Story for helping him develop confidence.
With Rodgers back, there’s more competition to get into the daily lineup. Ryan McMahon will primarily be at third base now, bumping Josh Fuentes, the current National League player of the week. It’s friendly competition, Rodgers said, and it pushes all of them to work harder.
“We are all close buddies,” he said. “We try to do everything we can. Being in that lineup as much as Buddy (Black) can put us in there, it’s what we all look forward to, seeing our name in the lineup.”
To avoid further injury, Rodgers has revamped his pre- and postgame routine. He’s added in band work, and has made hydration a priority. He said he feels great after playing his first game, and is ready to start contributing.
“It was a long time coming,” he said. “It was a grind for sure. It’s good to be back with the guys. Being out there, I felt really comfortable.”