Things seem to be going just peachy for the Rockies lately.
Sure, they won’t be playing past Oct. 3. But they have at least, it seems, figured out how to win on the road, even if it took until September. Maybe it’ll even roll into next season, but only time will tell on that one.
"This is where we want to be at our strongest point next year at this time," Gray said. "If we are playing really good ball right now, and we learn from that, I think it's going to carry us a long way."
The Rockies have won four of their last five, all on the road. They took three of four from the Phillies, then traveled south to beat the Braves 5-4. After starting the season 6-31 on the road, the Rockies have 22 wins away from Coors Field.
"Are we there? No," manager Bud Black said. "Do we need to continue to improve and work on the things we need to work on? Yes. But the signs have shown up a little bit the last month. Hopefully we can finish strong."
Gray made it through five full innings, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs. He came out firing, striking out Ozzie Albie on three pitches, all off-speed. He had to labor through the rest of the inning, needing 27 pitches to make it through, but he ended the inning with the Rockies only down one.
Gray was hit by a pitch in a finger on his right hand, his throwing side, in the second inning. He said it felt stiff after, but overall he got lucky. He hoped to get through six innings, but only made it through five after that long first inning.
"I was disappointed about that," he said. "Against a good lineup like that, you always feel good coming out on top."
Trevor Story and Brendan Rodgers both homered, with Rodgers' breaking the tie game in the fifth with a two-run shot. He has 10 home runs on the road, compared to just two at home.
"I think someone needs to tell me the secret to hitting home runs at home," Rodgers said.
Garrett Hampson also had another big day. He hit two home runs Sunday, and was responsible for driving in all five Rockies’ runs. In Atlanta, he started his day with a RBI single in the second, then a triple in the sixth, with Rio Ruiz, pinch-hitting for Gray, sending him home on a sacrifice fly.
On a team where almost every player has had trouble on the road, Hampson is still an anomaly. He’s averaging .301 at home, vs. .181 on the road. After going 6 for 51 in his 23 games prior to Aug. 18, Hampson has turned a corner. He’s hitting .306 entering Tuesday’s game since that date, and is on a six-game hitting streak.