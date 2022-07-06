LOS ANGELES — Cheer up, Rockies fan. The season is halfway over, which means there's only 81 more games until the team gets to wipe this season away and start clean again.

The Rockies are 35-46 and on track to lose more than 90 games for the ninth time in their 30-year history. They've been in last place in the National League West since May 10, and now sit 16.5 games behind the Dodgers, who currently rule the division. Any hopes of catching up are essentially out the window.

Here's where things stand with the team at the midway point entering Wednesday's game against the Dodgers:

The good

Two players have almost single-handedly carried the Rockies this season: CJ Cron and Daniel Bard.

Cron, signed to a two-year contract in the offseason, is on track for 40 home runs, which would be 10 above his career-high. He's in the top five of the league in several offensive categories, from RBIs (65) to total bases (174) and slugging percentage (.556).

Bard, in the third year of his comeback, has allowed one earned run over his past 15 appearances since May 18. Both have made strong cases to be included in the All-Star game scheduled in two weeks, a feat that would be a career-first for the pair.

"I think you can even make the case that they are better this year than they were last year," manager Bud Black said. "And they were both good last year. That's been really nice to see."

Yonathan Daza's performance at the plate has also been a plus, as well as Chad Kuhl's pitching.

"I don't want to say a pleasant surprise because I think that's in there," Black said about Kuhl. "I think what he's done has been solid."

The bad

Starting pitching was supposed to be the hallmark of this team again. That has not been the case.

The team returned four of their starters from last year — Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber — but all have struggled at times. The only steady pitcher has been Kuhl, who the team signed at a relative bargain of $3 million. Overall the group has not performed though — with a 5.15 ERA, the third-highest in Major League Baseball.

If the season were to end today, Márquez and Gomber would finish with the highest ERA of their careers, while Freeland and Senzatela would have the second-worst of their time in the majors.

The defense behind them, which lost only Trevor Story, hasn't been much better. It made strides lately, thanks to a team meeting that led to more pregame work and an increased focus on the issue. But still, the numbers are gruesome: the Rockies have 58 errors, most in the majors. Ryan McMahon, a Gold Glove finalist a year ago, surpassed his total from last year just one month into the season.

The ugly

Remember all the two moves the Rockies made trying to bring in more power? They haven't made a dent in their power production.

The Rockies have just 77 home runs, despite playing half of their games at altitude. Only 21 of those have come on the road, contributing to their 12-25 record away from Coors.

Forty-three percent of those home runs have come from Cron and Charlie Blackmon. Kris Bryant, who is making $182 million over the next seven seasons, just hit his first one on Tuesday. Randal Grichuk, one of those two acquired to add a boost, has only eight. McMahon and Brendan Rodgers have less than 10.

"That was something we didn't expect," Black said. "We thought we had more."

Not having enough power is just the start. The Rockies has been unable to drive in runs on the road, hitting .203 with runners in scoring position (63-for-309).