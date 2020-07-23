The Colorado Rockies announced their Opening Day roster Thursday.
The Rockies open the season Friday with the first of three games against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
To finalize the roster, Colorado made several moves. Catchers Drew Butera and Elias Díaz were selected to the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Ashton Goudeau was recalled from the Rockies’ alternate training site and outfielder Charlie Blackmon was reinstated from the injured list.
Catcher Dom Nuñez and infielder Brendan Rodgers were optioned to the Rockies’ alternate training site.
Pitcher Scott Oberg on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 20) with a lower back strain. Pitcher Peter Lambert was placed on the 45-day injured list after he underwent Tommy John surgery this past week.
Here is a breakdown of the Rockies’ 2020 Opening Day roster:
Right-handed Pitchers (12): Yency Almonte, Daniel Bard, Wade Davis, Jairo Díaz, Carlos Estévez, Chi Chi González, Ashton Goudeau, Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela
Left-handed Pitchers (3): Phillip Diehl, Kyle Freeland, James Pazos
Catchers (3): Drew Butera, Elias Díaz, Tony Wolters
Infielders (7): Nolan Arenado, Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Daniel Murphy, Chris Owings, Trevor Story
Outfielders (5): Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl, Sam Hilliard, Matt Kemp, Raimel Tapia
Taxi Squad (3): RHP Ryan Castellani, RHP Joe Harvey, C Dom Nuñez
Injured List (2): RHP Peter Lambert (45-day), RHP Scott Oberg