The Colorado Rockies announced their roster just days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The team said 22 non-roster invitees will join the current players when camp opens Thursday, with the first full team workout set for Tuesday.
The group of non-roster invitees is headlined by first basemen C.J. Cron and Greg Bird, who went to high school in Aurora, two moves previously announced by the club.
Also on the list of invitees is top pitching prospect Ryan Rolison. He last took the mound in 2019 at Double-A, but the team holds high expectations for his future. Ryan Vilade, the team’s No. 4-ranked prospect, will join the team as a primary third baseman, but he's also played some corner outfield.
Pitcher Dereck Rodríguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodríguez, made the list of invitees, in a deal the team announced in December.
Here are players set to join the Rockies for spring training:
Left-handed pitchers (2): Brian Gonzalez, Ryan Rolison
Right-handed pitchers (7): Julian Fernandez, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Joe Harvey, Heath Holder, Dereck Rodríguez, Chad Smith, Jesus Tinoco
Catchers (5): José Briceño, Max George, Willie Maclver, Chris Rabago, Brian Serven
Infielders (7): Greg Bird, C.J. Cron, Connor Joe, Chris Owings, Eric Stamets, Alan Trejo, Ryan Vilade
Outfielders (1): Jameson Hannah