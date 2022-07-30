DENVER — The Rockies and Daniel Bard have agreed to a two-year contract extension, a source said.

The deal keeps the 37-year-old closer in Denver through the 2024 season, and all but guarantees that Bard will not be a traded at the upcoming deadline. Bard was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Bard was one of the best relievers on the market — he has a 1.91 ERA and 21 saves — and he would have likely brought in a decent haul. But the Rockies wanted to keep the veteran with them, as they think they are close to contending in the near future. As the Tuesday deadline approaches, the Rockies are expected to stay relatively silent instead of trying to make deals to bolster their farm system for future years.

Bard is in the third season of his comeback campaign. After a promising early career with the Red Sox, Bard suffered a serious case of the yips and didn't pitch in the major leagues for six years. He moved on, becoming a mental skills coach for the Diamondbacks, but was drawn back to the game in 2020. He felt he had more in the tank, and the Rockies singed him to a minor league deal in February of 2020.

He made the opening day roster for the shortened 2020 season, and went on to earn NL comeback player of the year. He started 2021 as the Rockies' closer, but was moved to out of the role after going through a rough patch at the end of the season. Bard came out firing this season though, and has been one of the top closers in the league.

