Matt Holliday
Matt Holliday signs autographs before an Albuquerque Isotopes game. Photo by Tim Marsh, courtesy Albuquerque Isotopes.
Former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday was hitting .346 with three homers in 15 games for Triple-A Albuquerque following Tuesday's game at El Paso. 

"I want him to come up. I want him here," Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado told the Associated Press this week. "He was one of my favorite players growing up. ... I know he can definitely be a help."

Arenado is getting his wish.

The Rockies selected Holliday's contract from Albuquerque Thursday and optioned infielder Garrett Hampson to Triple-A.

Holliday will play left field and bat fifth against San Diego.

Holliday played the first five seasons of his 14-year career with the Rockies. He hit .290 as a rookie in 2004 and helped lead Colorado to its only World Series appearance in 2007. Holliday later played with the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

