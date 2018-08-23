Former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday was hitting .346 with three homers in 15 games for Triple-A Albuquerque following Tuesday's game at El Paso.
"I want him to come up. I want him here," Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado told the Associated Press this week. "He was one of my favorite players growing up. ... I know he can definitely be a help."
Arenado is getting his wish.
The Rockies selected Holliday's contract from Albuquerque Thursday and optioned infielder Garrett Hampson to Triple-A.
Holliday will play left field and bat fifth against San Diego.
Holliday played the first five seasons of his 14-year career with the Rockies. He hit .290 as a rookie in 2004 and helped lead Colorado to its only World Series appearance in 2007. Holliday later played with the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.