Not even the COVID-19 pandemic was going to break Nolan Arenado’s streak of consecutive Gold Gloves.
Arenado was named the National League’s top defensive third basemen for the eighth season in a row Tuesday, which is just one shy of Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt’s N.L. record of nine. His eighth Gold Glove moves him into a tie with Scott Rolen for fourth all time among third basemen. Brooks Robinson has the most all time with 16.
Arenado continues to have the most Gold Gloves in Colorado Rockies franchise history. Newly inducted Hall of Famer Larry Walker is second with five.
In a shortened, 60-game season,the criteria for the award changed. Limited travel amid the pandemic forced the league to abandon the voting system and use more traditional defensive statistics, rather than the more analytical approach that had crept into the voting process in recent years. This season, Arenado finished second in the league in assists by a third baseman and first in double plays turned.
But even the advanced statistics were favorable to Arenado in 2020. His 15 defensive runs saved led the major leagues in 2020 and more than doubled the other two finalists at third base, San Diego’s Manny Machado and Miami’s Brian Anderson. That total, which he achieved in just 48 games this season, was just three shy of his 18 defensive runs saved in 154 games in 2019.
The 29-year-old had his season end a week and a half early due to a shoulder injury.
Arenado just finished the second year of his eight-year, $260 million contract. He’s set to make $35 million next season, but has an opt-out clause after the 2021 season. Despite the fact that Arenado is coming off arguably his best defensive season, he struggled at the plate in 2020, with an on-base percentage slightly above .300 and an offensive WAR of -0.1, the worst of his career.
Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon was also a finalist for a Gold Glove, but lost out to the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts.