For the first time since 2019, fans will be in the stands at Coors Field for Rockies games this year. The stadium is limited to 42.6% capacity, with 21,363 people allowed inside.
Like everything else during the pandemic, game days will look a little different with COVID-19 protocols. Here is what to expect.
Tickets
Tickets will be sold first to ticket plan holders, with a limited number of tickets available for single games. They will be sold in groups of two, three or four. All tickets will be mobile, there will be no paper tickets. At the time of publication, there were tickets available for opening day for as low as $40 each on Ticketmaster or as low as $66 on StubHub.
Fans will be assigned a specific gate to use to enter the stadium, and only 38 out of 66 turnstiles will be open.
Masks and social distancing
Masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2 unless eating or drinking. Rockies staff will be monitoring the stadium.
Seats not sold will be blocked off. There will also be arrows indicating which way to walk and markers on the ground telling people where to stand.
Concessions
All concession stands will be open, but not all lines will be. There will be no vendors walking around the stands, and all seating will be removed from the concourse so fans will be required to eat in their seats.
Condiments will be offered in single-use packets. All transactions will be cashless, and stores will be open, but returns will not be allowed.
Other things to know
There will be no pregame, in-game or postgame entertainment. Mascots will not make any appearances during the game.
The playground will be closed and smoking will not be allowed inside the stadium. There will also be nothing thrown into the stands.
Coors Field will have a dedicated isolation room if any fans become symptomatic during the game. There will also be at least one emergency room doctor and seven paramedics at each game.