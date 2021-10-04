The Rockies season has come to an end, with the team missing the playoffs for the third straight season. They finished with a 74-87 record, in fourth place in the National League west.

They have their general manager in place, stripping the interim general manager tag away as the season dwindled to an end this past weekend. Now comes the final round of evaluations.

The year in review:

The Good — The Rockies improved in the second half of the season, going 40-39 since July 1.

Their starting rotation stayed relatively healthy, part of which was probably luck, but was still an advantage as some of their competitors needed to have bullpen games every five days it seemed.

The Bad — They finished 32.5 games behind the Giants and 31.5 behind the Dodgers. Their division isn't going to get an easier, and it's on them to make the changes necessary to compete with them.

To get there, figuring out how to win on the road from the get-go has to be a priority. It's no secret that balls move differently at sea level. But this is the hand they are dealt as a franchise that plays a mile-high. The Rockies were 26-54 on the road, and didn’t win a series away from Coors Field until right before the July All-Star break. It took them until the last long leg of the season to have a winning road trip.

The weird — The Rockies played 161 games this year for the first time in franchise history, after a contest in Atlanta was postponed and never made up. They finished with the same number of wins as the Royals but one more loss, bumping them back a spot in draft order.

Most valuable player — CJ Cron. Cron quickly made an impact in his first, and possibly last, year in Colorado. While his road numbers were nothing to write home about, those got better as the season went along too. He slashed 340/.413/.649 with 14 home runs and 49 RB over the last two months of the season, and finished the season with 28 home runs, two shy of his career-high. It's up to him and the Rockies now to decide where his place is in the future.

Breakout player — Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers hit his first home run on June 5, and suddenly the Rockies had the player that they dreamed about when he was drafted third overall out of high school in 2015. His confidence grew as the season went along, and he finished with a .284 batting average, higher than any of the other regular starters. Rodgers, unlike most of the team, actually hit better on the road, with 12 of his 15 home runs coming away from Coors Field. He knows his on base percentage needs improvement, and his defense is still a work in progress. But, he had first almost full season — he missed a month and a half with a shoulder strain — and is adding in palates, changing his diet and focusing on strength this offseason to try to stay healthy.

Moment of the year — A random Tuesday night in June quickly became a part of the Rockies history books. Germán Márquez took to the mound, and Coors Field suddenly became the center of the baseball world. Each pitch was flowing seamlessly from one to the next. It was Ka’ai Tom that played spoiler in the top of the ninth, lining a hit to center field to end the no-hitter bid. Still, Márquez threw just the second one-hit game in franchise history.

Pitcher of the year — This one should have also belonged to Márquez, but he was too inconsistent throughout the season. This one is going to the rotation as a whole. The core five — Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber — all had their own moments this season despite minor injuries to all but Márquez. Building up a rotation is hard, but the Rockies should get credit for doing it essentially from the ground up with this group. But their window of opportunity is only open for as long as they have this rotation in place. The first piece could be leaving as early as next month, with Jon Gray a free agent. Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela could be next, both free agents in two years.

Reliever of the — Tyler Kinley. Kinley led the team with 70.1 innings of relief. He didn't lead the team in any other categories, but his sample size was far larger than those ahead of him.

Rookie of the year — Lucas Gilbreath. Gilbreath made the leap from High-A to the major leagues this season, making his debut at Chase Field in early May. The Rockies needed a left-hander in the bullpen, and were left with quite literally no other options. Gilbreath gave up a home run on his first pitch, but by time he returned to Arizona this past weekend he was a completely different pitcher. He gave up only two runs in 21.2 innings during the final two months of the season. Expect him to continue to grow as a pitcher, and to take on more responsibility next season.