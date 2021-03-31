The 2021 Colorado Rockies season begins Thursday afternoon with a matchup against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field in Denver. The Gazette will give you everything you need to know about this year's Rockies with special preview coverage.
- Start with in-depth analysis from Woody Paige, Colorado's most experienced and revered sports columnist. Also providing insights will be award-winning Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee.
- The Gazette's new Rockies beat writer, Danielle Allentuck, will provide a position-by-position breakdown of Colorado's 2021 roster.
- Trevor Story is one of baseball's best shortstops and, with the trade of Nolan Arenado, is now the Rockies' biggest star by a wide margin. Brent Briggeman will give a year-by-year look at Colorado's top position players.
- Speaking of Arenado, he's atop the list of Colorado's best third basemen. We'll look at who has manned the hot corner for the team through the years.
- While Story is the star, Charlie Blackmon is the glue. Blackmon, who is among the team's all-time leaders in 33 statistical categories, has emerged as the Rockies' leader, as evidenced by anecdotes relayed by his teammates.
- Blackmon is the elder statesman on a mostly inexperienced roster. We'll give you a look at the top rookies of 2021 and reveal prospects to keep an eye on throughout Colorado's minor league system.
- The roster was formed during a busier-than-expected offseason. Starting with the final out of 2020 to the final spring training move, you'll get a chronological look at how the 2021 roster was formed.
- While as many as 21,363 fans will be allowed in the stands, there will be strict guidelines to minimize contact and movement within the stadium. Masks will be required and traffic flow and social distancing protocols will be observed.
The Gazette's Rockies special section in Thursday's print edition and E-Edition will also have a preview of the NL West Division, this season's schedule, statistics and more.