Midway through spring training, Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon noticed he was repeating the same mistakes.

He asked around the clubhouse, and it turned out he wasn't alone. So the veteran collected himself, then called all of the hitters into a meeting. He talked through his mental approach and his thoughts at the plate.

“It was really good that we had that meeting,” utility player Chris Owings said. “He has stepped up and been more of a leader and more vocal this spring training.”

RELATED:

Colorado Rockies 2021: What fans should expect during games at Coors Field this season

Colorado Rockies 2021: Colorado in unique position of replacing Hall of Fame-caliber third baseman

Get the latest Gazette update by signing up for our newsletters

At 34, Blackmon is one of the oldest and most experienced players in a Rockies clubhouse largely made up of early career players. Blackmon wants to be an open book, someone younger guys can reach out to for advice.

“What I try to do is get outside of myself and my performance, which is really hard to do,” Blackmon said. “I think it’s important for me to have my teammates know that I’m right there with them locked in on what they have going on and caring about what’s important to them.”

The Rockies have made offense a priority this season, and Blackmon, who ranks in the top 10 of the franchise in 33 offensive categories, has been leading the charge. Last year, the Rockies finished 15th in the league in runs and 22nd in home runs.

The Rockies need Blackmon’s power to stay at its peak with the loss of veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was traded to the Cardinals. Blackmon’s batting average is .304 over his 10-year career, and he’s hit 178 home runs.

The team also hopes for big seasons at the plate from shortstop Trevor Story and outfielder Raimel Tapia, who had a breakout year last season. On the projected opening day lineup, only two players besides Blackmon — Story and C.J. Cron — have more than 1000 big league at-bats.

“A lot of these guys haven’t proven consistently that the performance is going to be there,” Rockies manager Bud Black said of his lineup. “So I think that’s something that’s motivating a lot of our players. I do think as a group that I’ve seen some better signs from a number of players that indicates over the long haul we have a chance to be better than we were last year.”

The next wave is here though, and ready for a shot at consistent playing time. Josh Fuentes, who entered camp fighting for a spot at first base but is expected to start at third, and outfielder Garrett Hampson have both had big spring trainings at the plate.

Hampson credits Blackmon with some of that. He said this spring he’s taken advantage of Blackmon’s wealth of knowledge.

“He’s trying to push across that you have to just stay within yourself,” Hampson said. “You’re in the big leagues for a reason. The minute you go away from being yourself is when it can go haywire.”

When talking to players, Blackmon said he is careful not to overload them. Blackmon said the key in his mind to being a great hitter is keeping it simple and not overthinking things.

“Maybe it helps a couple guys here and there, or maybe most of the guys throw it out and they have to figure it out and they like their program,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a universal way of hitting where everyone has to hit like this.”

Black said one of Blackmon's strengths is being present in the batter's box, and keying in on what the opposing pitcher is doing. He’s one of the best in the league against left-handed pitchers, but has evolved into a well-rounded hitter.

Blackmon himself has had to alter his approach this year. In past seasons, he’s come into spring training at 100 percent and ready to go. This year, 11 years into his big league career, he took a more staggered approach. He focused on strength in the offseason, then spent the first half of spring training getting reps at the plate and in the field.

After he got his physical fitness up to where he needed to be, Blackmon transitioned to focusing on the mental side. He wanted to get all of his processes down before the season started.

“I feel good physically,” he said. “I’ve put myself in a position to play the season.”

His numbers during spring training weren’t jaw-dropping — he had just seven hits in 41 at-bats — but the team isn’t concerned. His contributions off of the field have already put the team in a better position, Black said.

“Charlie will go down for me as one of my more enjoyable players that I’ve managed,” Black said. “Where he is now in his career and opening himself up as a true leader and a sounding board for our players. As his career continues these next few years, he’s going to enjoy being who he is but also expanding his role on this team.”

Colorado Rockies 2021: What fans should expect during games at Coors Field this season For the first time since 2019, fans will be in the stands at Coors Field for Rockies games t…