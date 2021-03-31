Top Rockies rookies to watch in 2021
Colton Welker, 3B/1B
Referencing spring training statistics makes us cringe, as they are so notoriously misleading. But Welker went beyond normal spring production, earning the Abby Greer Award as the club’s spring training MVP after batting .362 with a team-high 12 RBIs in the Cactus League. The Rockies gave the 23-year-old third baseman more at-bats in Arizona than everyone except Ryan McMahon, Josh Fuentes, Sam Hilliard, Raimel Tapia, Garrett Hampson and C.J. Cron. Those six are bracing for key roles in a full 162-game season. Don’t be surprised if Welker also ends up playing a featured role in 2021, despite failing to crack the opening day roster. Welker, rated as the team’s No. 7 prospect by Baseball America, is a career .313 hitter in three minor league seasons. The former fourth-round pick was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason. Should an opening arise at a corner infield spot, he’ll be first in line for a shot. And if spring is any indication — and, again, sometimes it's not — Welker will arrive ready to make an immediate impact.
Ben Bowden, LHP
The hulking 6-foot-4, 249-pound former second-round pick who won a national title at Vanderbilt pitched his way onto the opening day roster by compiling a 1.04 ERA in 10 spring training outings with 14 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. Bowden can run his fastball to the upper 90s and has what Baseball America grades as a plus change-up that he throws in the low 80s. He has 186 career strikeouts in 127 minor league innings. With Scott Oberg out of the picture, the Rockies bullpen won’t have a net under the tightrope it will walk in the late innings. Bowden was 20 for 21 in save situations in Double-A and Triple-A in 2019, so he’s no stranger to those situations.
Yonathan Daza, OF
Baseball America rates Daza, 27, as the best defensive outfielder and best outfield arm in the Rockies’ system. It’s highly likely that the Rockies will go through spurts when they desperately need to lean on anyone who can do something — anything — at an elite level; bringing top-shelf defense to cavernous Coors Field center field would qualify. And a career .318/.359/.438 slash line hints at his ability to hold his own as a right-handed hitter.
Dom Nunez, C
An athletic 6-foot, 175-pound catcher who began his pro career as a middle infielder after being drafted in the sixth round in 2013 out of Elk Grove (Calif.) High School, Nunez slashed .333/.415/.639 in spring training. He didn’t hit much during his steady climb through the Rockies’ system until reaching Triple-A Albuquerque, where he posted a .559 slugging percentage and earned a 16-game look with Colorado in 2019. He’s pegged as the backup catcher, but should the 26-year-old outperform veteran starter Elias Diaz, 31, the Rockies would surely be incentivized to boost the playing time of the cheaper Nunez, who is under club control through 2027.
TOP ROCKIES PROSPECTS
According to MLB.com
1. OF Zac Veen, 19
2. LHP Ryan Rolison, 23
3. 1B Michael Toglia, 22
4. OF Ryan Vilade, 22
5. 3B Aaron Schunk, 23
New-look minor league structure
Minor League Baseball underwent a comprehensive realignment during this offseason, with teams shedding all short-season affiliates (including the Grand Junction Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes). Here is the new hierarchy of Rockies affiliates as it enters the 2021 season.
TRIPLE-A
Albuquerque Isotopes (since 2015)
League: Triple-A West
Manager: Warren Schaeffer
Rockies' past Triple-A affiliates: Colorado Springs Sky Sox (1993-2014)
Albuquerque’s most recent affiliation: Triple-A (Pacific Coast League) with Los Angeles Dodgers (2009-2014)
DOUBLE-A
Hartford Yard Goats (since 2016)
League: Double-A Northeast
Manager: Chris Denorfia
Rockies' past Double-A affiliates: New Britain Rock Cats (2015), Tulsa Drillers (2003-2014), Carolina Mudcats (2000-2002), New Haven Ravens (1994-1998)
Hartford’s most recent affiliation: Double-A (Northeast League) with Minnesota Twins (1995-2014)
HIGH-A
Spokane Indians (since 2021)
League: High-A West
Manager: Scott Little
Rockies' past High-A affiliates: Lancaster JetHawks (2017-2020), Modesto Nuts (2005-2016), Visalia Oaks (2003-2004), Salem Avalanche (1995-2002), Central Valley Rockies (1993-1994)
Spokane’s most recent affiliation: Class-A Short Season (Northwest League) with Texas Rangers (2003-2020)
LOW-A
Fresno Grizzlies (since 2021)
League: Low-A West
Manager: Robinson Cancel
Rockies' past Low-A affiliates: Asheville Tourists (1994-2020)
Fresno’s most recent affiliation: Triple-A (Pacific Coast League) with Washington Nationals (2019-2020)