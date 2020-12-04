The 2020 season has featured more cheering and teaching and less catching than K.D. Nixon would like.
Heading into the season, Nixon was Colorado’s top returning receiver after catching 35 passes for 465 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. With just one game to his name this season, Nixon sits behind Dimitri Stanley, La’Vontae Shenault, Brenden Rice and Maurice Bell on the list of leading receivers heading into CU’s game at Arizona on Saturday.
“Our receiver group I have a lot of confidence in. We have about eight kids that I think are really good, qualified, ready-to-play players,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said Wednesday. “It’s good to have K.D. back. He’s back and healthier. He played well last week.”
In the first two games of the season, Nixon watched as young receivers like Stanley, Shenault, and Rice carried the receiving core.
“I’m extremely proud,” Nixon said. “You know, I’m the best cheerleader on the team, because I always want to see everybody eat. That’s just the mindset we carry from high school, and I’m going to always carry it.”
He also offered assistance to a young player on the other side of the line. When asked if any receivers had helped him develop, freshman cornerback Christian Gonzalez named Nixon.
“He’s giving me his little pointers of what he reads, so I know how to play other receivers,” Gonzalez said.
The rest of the season, Nixon hopes, includes passes headed his way and more wins for the Buffaloes. But, as Dorrell said Thursday, no receiver has separated himself from the group to the point where they’re on the field at all times.
“There’s enough competition in that group that everybody pretty much knows they’ve got to do their jobs to continue their playing time,” Dorrell said.
Nixon caught four passes for 26 yards against San Diego State, his first game action of the season, to help CU improve to 3-0. Continuing those winning ways is paramount for Nixon.
“Knowing it can be taken away any week, you got to stay focused. You can’t ever get too happy or never get too complacent,” Nixon said. “We’re just going to keep pushing, not even worrying about the bowl game or Pac-12 championship. We’re just going to keep pushing to be 1-0 every week.”
Heading into Saturday’s game, Nixon is listed as a starting receiver alongside Stanley and Daniel Arias. While the season hasn’t exactly followed his ideal script, being in the receiver rotation beats being limited to coaching and cheering.
“Being able to be back is a blessing, you know,” Nixon said. “Not the year that I kind of wanted - to start late - but you can’t question God. 2020 (has) been a year of out-of-nowhere things, so you just have to push through it.”