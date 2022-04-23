COMMERCE CITY – The right hand of William Yarbrough was enough to end a two-game losing skid, but the Colorado Rapids goalkeeper couldn’t do anything about ending the club’s five-game winless streak in a scoreless draw against Charlotte FC on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“For whatever reason, things were just a little bit off - first touches, off, choices, off. Give credit to Charlotte,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “They came in, and they made it tough for us to do the things that we normally do and things that we normally do well to create chances.”
Just moments after entering the match in the 90th minute, McKinze Gaines used his fresh legs to sprint past the Rapids defense and into a one-on-one situation with the Colorado keeper. Gaines’ low shot to the far post looked on target, but Yarbrough was able to drop down and get to the shot for his fifth and final save of the match.
Gyasi Zardes, who was acquired in a trade Friday, made his club debut at the hour mark after arriving from Columbus the night before the match. The striker said he learned of the trade after training with the Crew on Friday and quickly prepared for his move and eventual debut in Colorado.
“I went home, packed my bags right away and hopped on that flight," Zardes said. "I think it was at like 7 at night, got in, got to the hotel pretty late (and) tried to get some rest."
Zardes had a film session with his new coaches and completed all five of his passes in 30 minutes. He did not record a shot.
“The plan was always to bring him on around that time,” Fraser said. “I wanted to get him about 25, 30 minutes to get him familiar with the players around him.”
Diego Rubio was denied by the crossbar twice in the first 30 minutes. His left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area hit the woodwork in the ninth minute. Roughly 15 minutes later, Andre Shinyashiki got to the end line and cut a pass back to Rubio near the six-yard box. Rubio had to lean back to make contact and couldn’t get enough weight over the ball to force a save.
Jack Price, Colorado’s captain, had to be subbed off just before half time. The midfielder first went down in the 40th minute and tried to return but was eventually replaced by Collen Warner in the 44th minute. Fraser said it was a hamstring issue.
“I don’t really know how bad it is," Fraser said. "I haven’t spoke with the trainers after the game, but it certainly, I think, would affect us.”
Colorado owned a 7-5 advantage in shots at half time, but Charlotte recorded the only two shots on goal in the first half. Charlotte posted 11 of its 16 shots after halftime and owned all five of the match’s shots on target, as Colorado failed to force a save on its 11 attempts.
The Rapids will look for the first win since March 12 on Saturday when Portland Timbers visits Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.