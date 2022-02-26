Carlos Vela provided Colorado Rapids an up-close look at what a high-profile striker can do in Los Angeles Football Club’s 3-0 win Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.
Vela completed his hat trick in 50 minutes, curling a left-footed shot past Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough for the final goal of the afternoon early in the second half.
“We have to defend well as a team,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “When we did, we limited his touches.”
Pádraig Smith, the Rapids executive vice president and general manager, said during preseason the club was exploring its options to bolster its attack with a new signing, but Saturday it was Jonathan Lewis playing atop Colorado’s formation before Diego Rubio came on as a second-half substitute.
The Rapids finished with just one shot on goal in seven attempts. LAFC finished with 15 shots, seven of which were on target.
“Sloppy turnovers cost us,” Rapids captain Jack Price said. “I think going forward, we need to be a little bit more ruthless.”
Vela opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute. After former Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta played a cross that caught the arm of Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar’s arm. Vela sent Yarbrough the wrong way and converted to give LAFC the lead. Five minutes later, Vela got in behind Colorado’s back line following a giveaway, held off Abubakar and rolled a shot past Yarbrough to double the lead.
“They’re a good side,” Price said. "They have good players going forward, so we know they’re always a threat and they punished us tonight."
LAFC led 2-0 at halftime behind a 9-2 advantage in shots, including the only four shots on goal from the first 45 minutes.
Josef Martinez and Atlanta United are scheduled to visit Dick’s Sporting Goods Park next Saturday for Colorado’s MLS home-opener, putting the Rapids up against another striker on a Designated Player contract.
“We just need to be better with the ball,” Fraser said.