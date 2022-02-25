The Colorado Rapids are heading west in search of a fresh start.
After a disappointing exit in the round of 16 from the CONCACAF Champions League, the Rapids open their Major League Soccer slate Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles FC. Thanks to qualifying for the continental tournament, the Rapids have a few competitive games under their belt before the regular season starts unlike most teams. Inversely, Saturday’s MLS opener will be the club’s third match in 10 days. Despite a trip to Guatemala and Wednesday’s home match played in bitter cold, defender Auston Trusty feels like the team is in a good place.
“I feel great. I think the team feels great," Trusty said in an interview released by the team. "Obviously, we had a run in the Champions League, and it didn’t turn out well. But it was good for us to get all the kinks out now. Moving forward in the season to come, I think we all have the same mindset: it’s just a continuation of last season.”
The Rapids beat LAFC, 5-2, on the final day of the 2021 regular season to finish atop the Western Conference and qualify for the Champions League. Kellyn Acosta, a key member of the Rapids midfield last season, is now at LAFC after an offseason trade. The Rapids replaced him with Bryan Acosta, another veteran midfielder, and Max Alves, more of an attacking option who scored his first goal with the club Wednesday.
“He’s just fitting really well, same with Bryan, as well,” Trusty said. “They’re just really good additions we’ve brought to the team. I’ excited to see, for the rest of the season, what they can bring to the team. Because I see a lot of value added already.”
The Alves goal was one of many chances the Rapids created Wednesday, but the hosts needed to put away multiple goals to advance without needing penalty kicks.
“In all of our games, we’ve seen some really, really good moments, and it’s just been a matter of getting closer to putting them all together,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said in an accompanying video.
“Certainly, this last game, we’re disappointed about the loss, but we felt like we played well and put ourselves in a position to win the game. Now we need to go out and do that and just execute in the final third and take our chances.”
LAFC will look a bit different with former United States Men’s National Team member Steve Cherundolo on the sidelines as a first-year coach. The hosts still possess a dangerous attack led by forward Carlos Vela, a designated player and member of the Mexican national team.
“You have to be able to contain them," Fraser said. "They’re a very high-powered attacking team. They have a lot of good players, and we have to be pretty sharp defensively. Then Offensively, we have to be able to deal with their pressure. They’re going to come out, and they’re going to high press us at their place. … We expect them to be full of energy, and we have to be good with the ball.”
Markanich’s signing announced on social media
Anthony Markanich, a second-round selection in this year’s SuperDraft, signed a first-team contract with the Rapids, according to an Instagram post from his agency Beswick Sports.
The collegiate standout at Northern Illinois played as a left back during Colorado's preseason exhibition matches.
In a separate post, the agency announced midfielder Mohamed Omar, Colorado’s first-round selection, signed a contract with Halifax Wanderers of the Canadian Premier League.