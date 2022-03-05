COMMERCE CITY – The goal and assist provided all the scoring the Colorado Rapids would need in a 3-0 win Saturday over Atlanta United at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, but Diego Rubio also delivered much more.
When asked what stood out about Rubio’s performance in the Rapids’ Major League Soccer home-opener, the involvement in two of Colorado’s three goals came last.
“The first one is his diligence to his defending and his willingness to get into spots to help us win balls back. I thought it was really good. Then, I think about some of his decisions around the field, holding the ball for us, being able to – under pressure – get us off one side, get into the other side. It was a very, very mature performance from Diego,” Fraser said.
“Finally, the stuff in front of goal. The header – fantastic - and the ball into Jonny (Lewis) for the assist, the second goal, was absolutely fantastic as well.”
Rubio’s header in the 33rd minute gave the Rapids a 1-0 advantage at halftime. Michael Barrios collected an overpowered cross on the right flank and played the ball back into the box where Rubio was in position to beat Atlanta United keeper Brad Guzan from close range.
“I believe in him. The coaching staff believes in him. He’s a top striker in this league, and I’ve always said that,” Lewis said. “He had a fantastic game today, and you saw what he can do.”
Lewis and Danny Wilson had chances to double the lead before the end of the first half, but the Rapids settled for a one-goal lead as both teams produced five shots, one on target for each team, in the first half. Wilson was replaced by Steven Beitashour at half time after he felt something off in his hamstring, the Rapids coach said.
“Hopefully, Danny’s injury is not a serious one,” Fraser said. “We’ll just find out more about that over the next couple of days.”
Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough made his only save of the first half eight minutes in when he threw his right boot at Tyler Wolff’s shot. Yarbrough made three more saves in the second half for his first clean sheet of the season, while the Rapids buried all three of their shots on goal.
“It started with the defensive foundation that we had today,” Lewis said. “They couldn’t penetrate us. “
Lewis scored his first goal of the season in the first five minutes of the second half. Rubio won the ball and played a well-weighted pass to Lewis, who converted with his first touch to double the lead.
“I don’t want to say it’s relief, because we all know we can score goals,” Lewis said, citing the Rapids top-five finish in goals scored among Western Conference teams last season.
“It’s just having that breakthrough game. For us, I think it’s a big confidence boost.”
Andre Shinyashiki wasted little time after Atlanta defender Miles Robinson was sent off in the 86th minute after earning his second yellow card. A minute later, Shinyashiki received a pass from Lucas Esteves, took a couple of touches and slotted his shot past Guzan.
“The decision making in the final third was one of the things we talked about last week, and I thought tonight it was really quite good for the most part,” Fraser said. “When we do that well, then we create real goal-scoring opportunities.”
Colorado continues its MLS schedule at home Saturday against Sporting Kansas City. A similar showing from Rubio would be more than welcomed.
“Diego’s one of the experienced players on this team that we lean on for leadership," Fraser said. "I thought tonight in his play, in his work rate, in his determination, that he did a fantastic job of leading from the front.”