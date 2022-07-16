COMMERCE CITY – Robin Fraser got the type of performance he’s been looking for in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“One of the goals, certainly, has been to continue to improve, but with regard to consistency, it’s have a solid performance in the back and a good performance up front and sustain it for 90 minutes,” the Rapids coach said.
“Really proud of our group for the commitment, the engagement, the execution.”
Gyasi Zardes and Diego Rubio scored the goals, while William Yarbrough kept a clean sheet for Colorado. The shutout moved Yarbrough past Tim Howard on the club’s record book.
It was Zardes’ second goal in as many games after joining the team midseason from Columbus.
“They’re starting to understand the runs I’m making,” Zardes said. “When they play (the ball to) me, they're running off me, and I'm trying to connect with them. Sometimes it takes time. I think things are starting to click.”
Jonathan Lewis assisted both of the Rapids goals, and the win is Colorado’s first since May 22.
The Galaxy finished with an 18-10 advantage in shots, but only put two of their attempts on target. The Rapids scored on two of their five shots on Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.
It looked like Zardes would open the scoring when he rounded the goalkeeper and put a shot on goal in the seventh minute only to be denied by a goal-line clearance.
A couple of clutch tackles from Danny Wilson and a reflex save from Yarbrough helped keep the match scoreless before Diego Rubio’s goal gave the Rapids the lead in the 20th minute.
“Danny’s challenges early were massive,” Fraser said. "They’re a really, really good team, and they’re going to find opportunities.”
After winning possession, Wilson played a long pass up the left side to Jonathan Lewis. Lewis held up play a bit before finding Rubio just outside the penalty area. Rubio’s shot dipped just inside the far post to put the Rapids ahead. It was his ninth goal of the season.
“He has a really good attacking mind,” Fraser said. “He’s making decisions before he gets the ball.”
Zardes looked to double the lead five minutes later, heading Bryan Acosta’s corner kick into goal. But video assistant review revealed Keegan Rosenberry was just offside. The Rapids settled for a 1-0 lead at half time.
Ralph Priso, who made his club debut in the starting 11, was subbed off at half time. He arrived in Colorado after a trade with his hometown club, Toronto FC, on Tuesday night and did not feature in Wednesday’s match.
“Altitude is undefeated,” Priso said. “It got me. It got me pretty good in the first half. It’s just going to take some time to get used to.”
Zardes got his goal in the 75th minute when Lewis won the ball in the Galaxy box and back-heeled a pass to the Rapids striker, who had a pretty routine finish for his second goal of the week.
“I was happy that he back-heeled it, because, you know, he likes to shoot,” Zardes joked. “I like to shoot, too.”
The Rapids will look to make up more ground in the playoff race Saturday at the Seattle Sounders.