The Colorado Rapids traded one Canadian midfielder to Toronto FC and get one back as part of a trade package.
Colorado sent Mark-Anthony Kaye back to his hometown club after he made 32 regular-season appearances for the Rapids over the last two seasons. Kaye scored four goal and tallied three assists for the Rapids in Major League Soccer competitions. The 27-year-old helped Canada qualify for this year's World Cup.
“Mark played an important part in our team’s rise to the top of the West last season and was a model representative of our club off the pitch," Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a team release. "We’re grateful to him for his contributions and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."
The Rapids received 19-year-old midfielder Ralph Priso as part of Toronto's deal. Priso has represented Canada in youth competitions and made his MLS debut in 2020. Since then, he's scored a pair of goals and recorded a couple of assists for Toronto.
"Ralph is one of the most talented, young midfielders in MLS,” Smith said. “We’re delighted to welcome him to the club and believe he can develop into a core piece of our team’s midfield with his skillset.”
Toronto also sent just over $1 million in General Allocation Money, a 2023 first-round SuperDraft pick and an international roster spot for next season.
The deal comes on the eve of Colorado's Rocky Mountain Cup match Saturday at Real Salt Lake. The Rapids will enter the match with 19 points from 17 matches, which leaves the club 12th in the 14-team Western Conference.