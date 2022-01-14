Less than a year after sending $1 million of General Allocation Money (GAM) to Los Angeles Football Club for a midfielder with national team experience, Colorado Rapids reclaimed some of those funds for another national team midfielder.
The Rapids announced Friday it traded Kellyn Acosta, a member of the United States Men’s National Team, to LAFC for a guaranteed $1.1 million in GAM in a deal that includes an additional $400,000 if certain conditions are met. The Rapids will also get a portion of a transfer fee should LAFC move Acosta to another club.
“Kellyn has been a valuable contributor on the pitch and a model representative of our club off it since his arrival in 2018,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in the club’s release. “He was a key part of our team’s turnaround and we’re grateful to him for his contributions to the club. We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career.”
In 77 appearances since joining Colorado in a trade from FC Dallas in 2018, Acosta tallied seven goals and eight assists and helped the Rapids finish the 2021 regular season atop the Western Conference. His play with the Rapids helped Acosta carve out a spot with the national team, as he made 21 appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s side last year.
Last season, the Rapids sent $1 million in GAM and an international roster spot to LAFC for Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and a first-round SuperDraft pick. With a busy international slate set for 2022, which includes the World Cup that’s scheduled to start in November with the final qualifiers beforehand, the Rapids traded one of their national teamers away in exchange for funds that could help bring another high-profile player to Colorado.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only