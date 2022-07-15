DENVER – Incomplete performances have come to cost the Colorado Rapids.
After finishing the regular season atop the Western Conference last year, the Rapids enter Saturday’s match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in 13th out of 14 teams and six points behind the Galaxy for the final playoff spot.
“We can’t play well in the first half and not play well in the second half,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said Wednesday after the team’s sixth straight game without a win. “We can’t play poorly in the first half and play well in the second half. We’re looking for more complete, more consistent performances throughout the 90 minutes.”
Fraser said in the first half of the season the Rapids played strong in the first half and waned in the second half. Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City was the second-straight match the Rapids came from behind to earn a point.
“I think that is the positive to take away,” right back Keegan Rosenberry said after the Orlando City match. “Obviously, the caveat to that is that we can’t keep conceding early, can’t keep going down in games. But at the same time, I think that fight and that resiliency is important for us to see in each other at this time of the year. It’s been a difficult start for us. Everybody knows that.”
There are at least two reasons for that. Fraser recently expressed the need for his team to be better in both boxes. The Rapids created a series of chances that easily could’ve been game-winners. But Pedro Gallese made a couple of point-blank saves in the second half.
“The thing now is to finish those chances off, and this whole conversation, the whole tone of this press conference is different,” Fraser said. “But I’m really encouraged by the fact that we have created a number of very good chances over the last couple of weeks.”
Gyasi Zardes’s goal earlier in the second half very well could’ve been the winner if not for a marking miscue in the first half. Facundo Torres found himself alone after a long throw-in, and the Rapids largely kept Orlando City in check the rest of the way.
“We don’t feel like teams are picking us apart, playing 30 passes and scoring great goals,” Rosenberry said. “It’s self-inflicted things that seem like easy fixes, but it’s concentration. We talk about concentration and staying locked in. It’s easier said than done, but (it’s) doing it for 90 minutes and not switching off for one play. And that’s where the tie comes from.”
The Galaxy, with an attack headlined by Chicharito and Dejan Joveljic, can make it a tough night for opposing defenses. Fraser stressed the importance of having a clear understanding of the team’s objectives on both ends. The Rapids feel like they’re getting closer to the requisite performance heading into Saturday’s match.
“Our performances as of late have been better and better,” midfielder Collen Warner said. “We’re just hoping that if we continue in this vein that the results are soon to follow.”
Priso could play a part
It was a busy middle of the week for Ralph Priso.
After being traded to the Rapids last week, the 19-year-old midfielder arrived in Denver on Tuesday night. He watched Wednesday’s match from the bench, but warmed up as a possible replacement when the team trainers were called out to check on Warner in the first half. He didn’t get in, but if he is needed Saturday, he’s at least got some familiarity with his coach. Fraser was an assistant in Toronto as Priso progressed through the academy.
“I’ve known Ralph since he was about 14, 15,” Fraser said. “He’s a tidy player. Very good first touch, good on the ball, can wiggle out of things on his own, he’s got some acceleration, and he has a very smooth, silky left foot. I would have loved to have been able to get him in tonight. As it turns out, we were chasing the game, so we made mostly attacking subs, but he is a player who has a really, really promising future.”
Trusty loaned to Birmingham City
Defender Auston Trusty left the Rapids and the United States earlier this month to report to Arsenal and quickly found himself at a new club. Trusty was loaned to second-tier English Football League Championship side Birmingham City this week.