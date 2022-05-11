Mother Nature did a better job of shutting down attacks than either defense early in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match between Colorado Rapids and host Minnesota United at Allianz Field in St. Paul.
After each side scored in the opening 15 minutes, severe storms in the area flooded the pitch and delayed the match for more than three hours. The decision was eventually made to attempt to resume play at noon Thursday. If the match is not completed in the next two days, the game will start fresh in the first minute at a later date.
Minnesota United netted the opening goal in the eighth minute when Franco Fragapane cut a pass back toward the middle of the box. Abu Danladi beat Rapids defenders Auston Trusty and Keegan Rosenberry to the ball and beat Irwin with his first touch.
The Rapids didn’t have to wait long for their equalizer. After Diego Rubio sent his free kick into Minnesota’s wall, his second crack at it was deflected to the right side of the box, where Nicolas Mezquida beat Minnesota keeper Tyler Miller in the 15th minute.
The match entered a weather delay in the 18th minute and never resumed, although the teams briefly returned to the field ahead of a potential restart, only to quickly return to shelter.
The Rapids fielded a starting 11 that featured significant squad rotation. Clint Irwin made his first appearance of the season in goal, while Anthony Markanich, a 2022 draft pick, made his first-team debut. Recent addition Gyasi Zardes was unavailable for the Rapids, as he participated in the competition earlier this season as a member of Columbus Crew.
Northern Colorado Hailstorm eliminated
First-year club Northern Colorado Hailstorm saw its initial Open Cup run end in Omaha.
Union Omaha used a pair of second-half goals, including one from former Colorado Rapid Conor Doyle, to beat the Hailstorm, 2-0. There will be plenty of memories for the Windsor-based club, as the USL League 1 side knocked off Colorado Springs Switchbacks, of the USL Championship, and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake before falling to a fellow League 1 foe in the Round of 32.