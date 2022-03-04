A constant desire to improve is evident in Mark-Anthony Kaye’s soccer career and his reading list.
The 27-year-old Colorado Rapids midfielder recently finished ‘Deep Work,’ a Cal Newport book on the importance of focus in an age where distractions are as accessible as ever. It's a big reason why he's started to shut down for the day at 6 p.m. so he can properly recharge. He’s moved on to Malcolm Gladwell’s ‘Outliers,’ a deep dive on some of the world’s highest achievers and what has allowed them to experience such success.
“I started to read a lot more, just trying to improve my routine. I do have a lot of time off,” Kaye said after Wednesday’s training session as the Rapids prepared for Saturday’s MLS home-opener against Atlanta United.
“I’m trying to figure out ways to actually make it meaningful, that can help me in the future here. Soccer’s not going to last forever, so I’m just trying to continue developing my mind and the way I see the world.”
Reading might be a new hobby, but the commitment to improvement has been evident on the field. Rapids coach Robin Fraser first encountered Kaye when he was an assistant at Toronto FC and Kaye was with the club’s reserve team.
“He was a talented young player but didn’t seem to really quite get over the hump,” Fraser said. “Then, he went away to Louisville. When he reappeared at LAFC, he was one of the best final passers in the league.”
Kaye said he played primarily as a left back with Toronto FC’s reserves and moved to the wing in his second United Soccer League stint in Louisville. He’s always considered himself a central midfielder, the role he currently holds with the Rapids and Canadian National Team, but appreciated the exposure to other positions.
“Personnel within teams put me in different positions which I’m very grateful for because it allowed me to improve my understanding of the game,” Kaye said.
His soccer IQ wasn’t the only thing that improved between Toronto FC and his first Major League Soccer appearance with then expansion Los Angeles FC. Steven Beitashour was a first-team player when Kaye was a reserve in Toronto. The two reunited ahead of LAFC’s inaugural season and remain teammates with the Rapids.
“I was so impressed with what he had become,” Beitashour said, thinking back to their first season in Los Angeles. “His work ethic, his touch, his positioning, his passing, his vision, like, man, if you asked me before preseason 2018, there’s no way.”
Kaye would go on to assist 18 goals and score nine of his own over three-plus seasons playing for former United States Men’s National Team coach Bob Bradley, who gave Kaye the chance to play his natural position. The Rapids acquired Kaye from LAFC in the middle of last season for $1 million in General Allocation Money, a sum that could increase based on performance metrics. Kaye’s arrival in Colorado was delayed, as he was representing Canada at the Gold Cup, but he started 14 of his 15 appearances for the Rapids last season and posted two assists and a goal.
“When he has time and is facing forward, his weight of passes is very, very good,” Fraser said. “For us to utilize him to his best is to get him in those moments.”
The lone goal last season was a big one. With the Rapids and Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake locked in a 1-1 draw, Kaye got on the end of a cross and headed home the game-winning goal. He’s looking for more of those moments in his first full season with the Rapids.
“I definitely want to produce on the offense side of the game, you know, score goals and get assists,” Kaye said. “I want to get back producing high-quality stats for my teammates, getting them high-(quality) goal-scoring opportunities.”
Kaye still hasn’t experienced a full preseason with the Rapids, as he helped Canada all but qualify for this year’s World Cup. He said playing alongside guys like Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies and Lille striker Jonathan David in international play gives him confidence when he returns to his club team. If Canada qualifies, it would be just the second World Cup appearance in the country’s history.
“To be able to do what we’re doing right now is really special,” Kaye said. “It’s a lot of responsibility and pressure we’re taking on, but we’ve accepted it.”
In addition to his club and country responsibilities, Kaye remains active growing the game and making the sport more equitable as a member of the MLS Players Association executive board. He’s also involved in Black Players for Change, an independent organization of MLS players and coaches.
“I think it’s important that the players feel like they’re properly represented and taken care of. That’s a responsibility I have, and I love being able to care for my teammates,” he said.
“If they have any questions about anything, you know, I’m the guy who will go to bat for them. Grateful that I’m in that position, and my goal is just to continue to be a voice of change on both parts.”
Whatever free time is left, Kaye said, is usually spent with his wife and their dog. He also serves as a personal assistant for his wife’s real estate and modeling careers and has a reputation at the Beitashour household for being a pretty cool babysitter. He stayed with the family for roughly a month after being traded.
“My son likes him better than me,” Beitashour said.
Kaye credited his mother, a teacher, for his popular approach with kids. While the reading list provides additional advice, his mom is also responsible for instilling some of the mindset that has Kaye constantly looking to be better whether that’s on the field, in business or babysitting.
“I think his mom did a fantastic job of raising a hard-working, humble kid. You could just tell every time one of the coaches spoke to him, he would look them in the eyes. He would listen, and then he would work on that. He would never talk back. He would never think he was right and anyone else was wrong. He’s always open for improvement. You see that here,” Beitashour said. “It’s a different style that we play here, so maybe some of the things he learned at past teams, we do differently. He's always looking to improve, and that’s the great thing about Mark.”