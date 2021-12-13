Charlotte FC will have 10 players on Colorado Rapids 2021 roster to choose from when the MLS newcomers build their roster through an expansion draft Tuesday.
Each club can protect 12 players from the draft, while players under age 25 on homegrown contracts are automatically unavailable for selection.
The Rapids could have one of 10 players from last season's squad selected by Charlotte, which has five selections in the draft to build its inaugural roster.
Forwards Diego Rubio and Dominique Badji are available as are midfielders Nicolas Mezquida, Younes Namli and Collen Warner. If Charlotte's looking to stabilize its defense, it could select Rapids defenders Drew Moor, Steven Beitashour or Jeremy Kelly, while goalkeepers Clint Irwin and Andre Rawls are both available.
Badji and Rubio both scored five goals for the Rapids last season, while Moor (12) and Beitashour (11) combined for 23 appearances on the Rapids' back line.
Irwin spent last season primarily as a backup to William Yarbrough, who was one of the 12 protected players, while Rawls, like Jeremy Kelly, spent the season on loan with Phoenix Rising, of the United Soccer League Championship.
The other 11 players protected by the Rapids include three forwards (Michael Barrios, Jonathan Lewis, Andre Shinyashiki), four midfielders (Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Braian Galvan) and four defenders (Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry, Lucas Esteves).
Should the Rapids have a player selected, the club will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money to offset the loss.