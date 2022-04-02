COMMERCE CITY – The hardest part of the game remained a challenge, but the Colorado Rapids did enough to continue an unbeaten streak Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“The hardest thing to do in the game is score goals,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said after a 1-1 draw with Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake. “We will always continue to work at it.”
The draw stretched the Rapids’ unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer home matches to 19 games.
The only goal the Rapids would score came from central defender Lalas Abubakar, who got on the end of a Michael Barrios cross in the 56th minute and leveled the game at a goal apiece with a sliding finish. Fraser said Abubakar was questionable to play, as he’s returning from injury but was pleased with the effort the defender put forth on both ends of the field.
“For him to come in and play with that level of intensity – just talk about what he did defensively – that was fantastic," Fraser said. "Then, to get a goal out of him also was a real bonus. I thought it kind of typified the way Lalas plays – work hard, work hard, get on the end of something, slide in and score an equalizing goal at home in an important game. For me, it epitomizes who he is and how he plays and certainly his value to us.”
The Rapids kept the pressure on for the final 30 minutes but failed to produce a game-winner.
The final chance of the game, a Jack Price set piece in the final 90th minute, found Mark-Anthony Kaye, but his header went wide of the far post.
The Rapids finished with a 16-5 advantage in shots and put six of their attempts on goal. Diego Rubio led the Rapids with seven shots, but put just two on targets. Salt Lake just put two shots on goal with Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough making a crucial save in the final 15 minutes.
“If we play like that, more often than not, we’ll win,” defender Danny Wilson said.
Despite a series of early chances for Colorado, Pablo Ruiz gave the visitors the lead at halftime via the penalty spot after Keegan Rosenberry was whistled for a foul on Justin Meram just inside the penalty area. Rosenberry and a group of teammates begged the referee to take another look, but Ruiz sent a shot into the lower left corner to open the scoring.
“I haven’t seen it again,” Fraser said. “It seemed really soft when it happened, and that’s pretty much all I’ll say.”
The Rapids created a series of early chances, mostly through Barrios, but failed to convert. The Rapids finished with five shots in the first half, two of which required saves from Zac MacMath. Salt Lake put away its only shot on goal in the first 45 minutes.
Colorado (2-1-2) continues its Major League Soccer slate Saturday at FC Dallas.