The Rapids had an answer for one Daniel Salloi strike, but not two, in Wednesday’s wild 2-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City.
Salloi scored once in each half before being one of four players, two from each team, sent off in stoppage time to lift Kansas City to its third win of the season. Salloi scored the game-winner 50 minutes in when Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar lunged for an interception and came up empty, leaving Salloi alone in the left side of the penalty area. The winger took a touch toward goal and beat Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough for the second time.
“You have to be alert. You should never get caught by surprise. You just have to be engaged,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “I think if we’re more engaged on, perhaps, both goals, they’re both pretty preventable.”
Jonathan Lewis’s volley in the 87th minute and Mark-Anthony Kaye’s stoppage-time header were Colorado’s best chance to equalize, but Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia made both saves to preserve the win. Colorado remained on 15 points through 12 matches.
The Rapids finished with advantages in shots (15-6), shots on goal (4-2), corner kicks (5-1) and possession (60.3%-39.7%), but left came home empty-handed.
“I just felt like we didn’t test maybe the keeper enough today,” Colorado captain Jack Price said. “We had a lot of possession, but it doesn’t mean anything when you don’t score goals.”
Both sides finished the match with nine men. Colorado’s Auston Trusty and Lucas Esteves were sent off in the final minutes. Salloi and Andreu Fontas were also sent off for Kansas City alongside Esteves in second-half stoppage time. Salloi delayed a restart by kicking at Nicolas Mezquida, and Esteves retaliated with a two-handed shove to the back, which set off a skirmish.
90+1'—Auston Trusty sent off for two yellows90+6'—Andreu Fontàs sent off90+6'—Lucas Esteves sent off90+9'—Dániel Sallói sent offThe ending of Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids was wild 😳 pic.twitter.com/jG6HQ5Jd2a— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 19, 2022
“We had to be methodical in our buildup and diligent with the ball, Fraser said. "Just too many mistakes. I’m not really sure even how to assess or talk about the officiating. But we certainly didn’t lose the game because of the officiating … we didn’t play well enough.
“I’m just glad that nobody is seriously hurt given what felt like a loss of control, for me.
A quick restart after the Rapids committed a foul near midfield in the 24th minute left Abubakar one-on-one with Salloi. After carrying the ball to the edge of the penalty area, Salloi split Abubakar and Price, who came to his teammate’s aid, and sent his shot past Yarbrough for the opening goal.
“We felt we had a great opportunity to come and get a win tonight, but I hold my hand up for the first goal,” Price said. “I let him come inside. I should’ve done a better job, really, on that one.”
The host's advantage was short-lived after Melia spilled the ball four minutes later. Zardes kept the ball alive before left back Esteves poked the equalizer into the goal in the 29th minute.
Colorado recorded seven of the 10 shots in the first half. But the second half started level as each side finished its lone shot on goal from the opening 45 minutes.
Just after the hour mark, Gyasi Zardes requested a sub after grabbing at the back of his left leg. Michael Barrios replaced the recently acquired striker. It’s too early to say if Zardes will be among the available players for the Rapids’ next match.
“I don’t think we’ve had time to properly assess him yet,” Fraser said.
The Rapids will play their fourth match in two weeks when the Seattle Sounders visit Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Sunday.