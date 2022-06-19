MLS Nashville SC Rapids Soccer

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Rapids returned from an international break and played NYCFC, the leaders of the Eastern Conference, to a 1-1 draw Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

While it was the Rapids’ first game since May 28, many of the first-team players stayed sharp with Rapids 2 during the break.

Michael Barrios’s first goal of the season gave the Rapids a lead in the 68th minute. Barrios received a vertical pass from Mark-Anthony Kaye and drove the ball at NYC’s back line before he hit a low shot to the far post that beat Sean Johnson.

Colorado Rapids post another clean sheet, stretch home win streak to 3 with victory over Seattle Sounders

The lead was short-lived, as Talles Magno’s half-volley leveled the score four minutes later. The hosts created a couple of chances for a game-winner in the final 15 minutes, but the Rapids held on for a valuable point on the road.

The first half finished without a goal and not much in the way of scoring chances for either side. NYC recorded the only shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

NYC finished with a 14-6 advantage in shots and put four attempts on goal to Colorado’s one.

Slow start costs Colorado Rapids in rare home loss to Nashville

The Rapids are back in action Saturday at Portland before returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to host Austin FC on July 4.

Nicholson not in lineup

Sam Nicholson, who recently signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to return to the Rapids, was not available for selection Saturday. The Scottish winger played for the Rapids from 2018-20 before heading to England where he scored 14 goals and added eight assists across 75 appearances for the Bristol Rovers.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment still trying to find sustainable way to broadcast local games

Tags

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments