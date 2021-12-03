All three Designated Players spots will be open for the Colorado Rapids this offseason.
The club announced its end-of-season roster decisions Friday with Younes Namli, the club’s lone designated player last season, returning to FC Krasnador of the Russian Premier League after the Rapids failed to exercise its option to buy. Per Major League Soccer rules, each club is allowed to sign three players whose salary and acquisition fees exceed the maximum salary budget charge, which was $612,500 last season.
Namli spent two seasons with the Rapids. The first was a stop-and-start campaign thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, while his second season was disrupted by an early-season ankle injury that required surgery and forced him to miss a big chunk of the season. He recorded three goals and four assists in his time with Colorado.
The Rapids exercised their option on three players: midfielder Kellyn Acosta, midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and forward Andre Shinyashiki. Acosta (United States) and Kaye (Canada) represented their respective national teams in the Gold Cup this year, and Acosta was one of three Rapids players announced to the United States roster for the upcoming December camp Friday, joining midfielder Cole Bassett and defender Auston Trusty.
The Rapids also declined options on goalkeeper Andre Rawls, defenders Kortne Ford and Jeremy Kelly, midfielders Nicolas Mezquida and Will Vint. Additionally, forward Dominique Badji and defenders Steven Beitashour and Drew Moor saw their contracts expire at the end of the 2021 season.
In a team release to announce the roster decisions, the club added it is in conversations with Beitashour, Moor, Kelly, Ford, Mezquida and Badji about possible returns to Colorado on new contracts.
The Rapids have 24 players under contract for next season following Friday’s announcement. The club has three goalkeepers (William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin and Abraham Rodriguez), seven defenders (Lalas Abubakar, Sebastian Anderson, Michael Edwards, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson and Trusty), eight midfielders (Braian Galvan, Oliver Larraz, Philip Mayaka, Jack Price, Collen Warner, Acosta, Bassett and Kaye) and six forwards (Michael Barrios, Matt Hundley, Jonathan Lewis, Dantouma Toure, Darren Yapi and Shinyashiki) set to start next season.
The MLS offseason officially begins with a quick trade window on Dec. 12 before an expansion draft for Charlotte FC on Dec. 14.
Despite having just one designated player on the roster, the Rapids finished the regular season in first place in the Western Conference for the first time in club history in 2021. With all three Designated Player spots open, the Rapids will have plenty of opportunities to add some firepower to the returning core.