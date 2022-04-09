The inability to capitalize on a strong start saw Colorado Rapids' unbeaten streak end at four games Saturday in Dallas.
FC Dallas used three unanswered goals in a 3-1 win over the Rapids to drop Colorado to 2-2-1 on the season.
“I think mad is the word tonight, because it’s probably the best football we’ve played probably all season,” Rapids captain Jack Price said.
The Rapids took the lead half an hour into the action when Michael Barrios settled a cross-field pass and fed Diego Rubio at the top of the box. Rubio took a touch before slotting his finish past Dallas keeper Maarten Paes. The goal came after a couple of near misses from Keegan Rosenberry, Max Alves and Rubio.
Dallas equalized just before half time when Brandon Servania appeared to catch Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough in first-half stoppage time.
“While it’s always a bit of a gut punch to give up a very late goal in a half, I thought and I think that we still had this belief and confidence based on the way we played,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “But, we did start poorly in the second half, which was something we spoke explicitly about at half time.”
Yarbrough was beaten twice more in the second half with both goals coming from Jesus Ferreira. The first came five minutes into the half when Ferreira turned and fired a low shot past Colorado’s keeper. With the Rapids searching for a late equalizer in the 89th minute, Ferreira got in behind the Rapids defense and had an easy finish to ensure Colorado’s four-game unbeaten streak ended in Dallas.
The Rapids finished with 64.9% of possession and out-shot Dallas 16-7, though both teams put six of their shots on goal.
“It feels a bit like a broken record to talk about being disappointed about results when we played well,” Fraser said. “That seems to have been the story over the last couple of games.”
Colorado gets a fresh road game Saturday at Minnesota United before returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on April 23 against Charlotte FC, a first-year club in MLS.
“We have to be raring to go, put on another good performance and take three points if we can,” Price said. “We can’t keep playing like this and not picking up enough points, because we should be right at the top of the table, really.”