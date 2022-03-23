Colorado Rapids conducted some internal business at the start of an international break.
The club announced Wednesday it and coach Robin Fraser agreed on a contract extension that will keep the coach in Commerce City through the 2025 season.
“We are excited to secure Robin as our head coach for the next four years,” Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment said in the club release. “Robin has proven himself to be among the elite coaches in MLS. His coaching acumen, personality and attention to detail make him an ideal fit to help us continue to compete at the top of MLS for years to come.”
The Rapids have made the playoffs each of the last two seasons, finishing atop the Western Conference with a club-record 61 points last season. Fraser was a finalist for Major League Soccer’s coach of the year award and the team is off to a 2-1-1 start in 2022.
In the two-plus seasons since Fraser was appointed as the club’s ninth coach, the Rapids are averaging 1.76 points per match, which is tied for the best mark in MLS in that window, said the club release.
“I’m extremely happy to be signing with the Rapids for an extended period of time,” Fraser said in the release. “This team is still in its infancy in terms of where we want to go, so I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to continue this project. I’ve truly enjoyed working with this group of players and this incredible technical staff and am very much looking forward to what we can accomplish together. I’m grateful to Stan and Josh Kroenke, team governor Matt Hutchings, Pádraig Smith and the entire KSE organization for the opportunity to continue here and for their unwavering support.”