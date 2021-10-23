The Colorado Rapids didn’t need a win over Portland Timbers on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to secure a playoff spot but went out and got one anyone.
Thanks to Minnesota and Los Angeles FC’s draw, which concluded during the Rapids match, Colorado only needed a draw to clinch a postseason berth. A 2-0 win over the Timbers was more than enough. It was the club’s 300th win in Major League Soccer.
Dominique Badji, a forward acquired midseason, provided the only goal the Rapids would need just before half time, heading a cross from Braian Galvan past the Portland keeper. Galvan also provided the service for the second goal – a Diego Rubio header in the 63rd minute – to finish with assists on both of Colorado’s goals. Rubio also earned an assist on Badji’s goal.
The Rapids finished with 13 shots to Portland’s eight and also owned the advantage in shots on target, 5-4. Colorado was without midfielder Younes Namli and right back Keegan Rosenberry due to injury.
After the win, the Rapids have 55 points – good for a tie for second in the Western Conference with Sporting Kansas City – from 31 matches. Kansas City has a match in hand with both teams chasing conference-leading Seattle Sounders, which has 58 points from 31 matches, for the top spot in the Western Conference.
The Rapids travel to New England for a Wednesday match against the Revolution before spending Halloween in Houston for a meeting with the Dynamo.
Colorado closes the regular season at home against LAFC on Nov. 7. before the postseason run begins.