Colorado Rapids added some insurance to the midfield.
The club announced the signing of Max Alves Da Silva, commonly referred to solely as Max, on Thursday. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder received a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season. Max comes to Major League Soccer after making 25 appearances in Serie A, the top league in his native Brazil. He made 10 appearances across multiple competitions for Flamengo before making 15 appearances at Cuiaba, scoring one goal, while on loan.
“Max is an athletic, technical midfielder who at his young age already has experience playing for one of the biggest clubs in South America,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said. “We’re excited to add a player of his quality and potential to our group heading into next season.”
Max joins a deep and talented midfield group in Colorado headlined by captain Jack Price, United States Men’s National Team member Kellyn Acosta, Canadian national-teamer Mark-Anthony Kaye and Cole Bassett, a Littleton native who recently scored his first international goal for the United States. The 20-year-old Bassett has expressed interest in a transfer to a European club. If that becomes the case this winter, the Rapids have another young and promising attacking midfielder in Max.
