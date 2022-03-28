With one young defender out for the season and another headed to Europe this summer, the Colorado Rapids added a young defender with Major League Soccer experience to the roster Monday.
The club announced it sent up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to FC Cincinnati for Gustavo Vallecilla, a 22-year-old center back from Ecuador. The Rapids will send $400,000 of GAM to Cincinnati this season and next with another $50,000 available in performance metrics. Cincinnati will also receive 10% of any funds the Rapids receive in a future sale.
“Gustavo is a young, explosive defender who is one of the top center back prospects in the country,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids executive vice president and general manager, said in the team’s release. “We believe he has the qualities to develop into a dominant defender in this league and look forward to welcoming him to the club.”
Vallecilla has not made an appearance this season due to a minor injury but started all 25 matches for Cincinnati last season, scoring two goals in just over 2,000 minutes on the field. With Aboubacar Keita expected to miss the entire season with a knee injury and Auston Trusty headed to Arsenal this summer, Vallecilla’s addition could become increasingly valuable as the season progresses.
The Rapids return to action Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake.