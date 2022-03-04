The Colorado Rapids will look to take another step forward after finishing the regular season on top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference in 2021.
The 2022 roster features many of last season’s key players plus a handful of young talents looking to carve out larger roles. Here’s how the roster breaks down ahead of Saturday’s home-opener against Atlanta United at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
GOALKEEPER
Clint Irwin
The veteran served as Colorado’s second-string goalkeeper a season ago. Irwin made just one appearance last season and looks to be in line for a similar role this season.
Abraham Rodriguez
After spending most of the last two seasons with Colorado Springs Switchbacks, the Rapids’ former United Soccer League affiliate, Rodriguez will likely get opportunities to train with the first team, while getting valuable game experience in MLS Next Pro, a new developmental league.
William Yarbrough
Yarbrough has been Robin Fraser’s first choice in goal since he arrived on loan from Mexican club Leon in 2020, and he’s likely to retain that role this season. He has allowed 52 goals in 47 regular-season appearances for Colorado and was between the posts for both playoff games since his arrival.
DEFENDER
Lalas Abubakar
With the Rapids employing three center backs at times last season, Abubakar started 23 of his 24 appearances. He’s played at least 1,500 minutes in each of his three seasons in Colorado, a streak that seems likely to continue in 2022.
Sebastian Anderson
Anderson, 19, was at one time the club’s youngest signing and goal-scorer after he made six appearances with the Rapids in 2019. Since then, he has spent the bulk of the last two seasons with the Switchbacks, serving as the team’s primary right back during a successful 2021 campaign. He could bounce between a bench role with the first team and a starting spot with Rapids 2 this season.
Steven Beitashour
The outside back brings 250-plus games of MLS experience to the back line. After appearing in 11 matches last season, six of which were starts, Beitashour seems likely to fill a similar reserve role this season.
Michael Edwards
The Rapids acquired the center back’s homegrown rights in a trade with DC United and signed the 21-year-old last year. He acquired some valuable experience last season with the Switchbacks. An MLS debut this season would be a positive development.
Lucas Esteves
The Brazilian has made the starting left wingback spot his own since arriving in the middle of the 2021 season to replace Sam Vines. Esteves looks to be a key creator down the left side again this season. He scored one goal in 14 appearances in the second half of last season.
Aboubacar Keita
One of the additions to the 2022 squad, the Rapids sent $300,000 in General Allocation Money, with another $150,000 available via performance metrics, to Columbus. The 21-year-old made his MLS debut in 2019 as a homegrown player for the Crew and comes to Colorado with 37 MLS appearances to his name.
Anthony Markanich
After a standout collegiate career at Northern Illinois, Markanich was the only one of Colorado’s three SuperDraft picks to sign a contract with the club. He projects as a depth option at left back in his rookie season.
Drew Moor
The most senior defender is back for another season with the Rapids. After making his MLS debut in 2005, Moor has amassed 381 appearances in MLS, 12 of which came last season. He could again be called upon to help the Rapids close out matches as a substitute.
Keegan Rosenberry
The first-choice right back for the last few seasons looks to retain that role this season. He started all but one of his 81 appearances for the Rapids in three previous seasons. He scored four goals and assisted eight others in Colorado colors.
Jackson Travis
A former academy standout, Travis signed a homegrown contract with the Rapids on Friday. It seems likely the 18-year-old could garner professional experience with Rapids 2 for most of the season.
Auston Trusty
The promising center back was transferred to Arsenal in January but stayed in Colorado on a short-term loan. He is expected to be one of the top players on the back line until he heads to Europe this summer ahead of the start of the English Premier League season.
Danny Wilson
The 30-year-old has been at the center of Colorado’s defense the last few seasons and will look to continue that trend in 2022. The 6-foot-2 Wilson is also a popular target on set pieces. He scored a pair of goals in 2021 and 2019 for the Rapids.
MIDFIELDER
Bryan Acosta
The Rapids added the Honduran international through a trade for Toronto’s No. 2 spot in the re-entry draft. A former designated player for FC Dallas, Acosta scored two goals and registered five assists in 50 starts for the club over the last three seasons. He is expected to play a significant role in Colorado’s midfield.
Max Alves
Early returns are promising for the 20-year-old Brazilian. He scored the clubs only goal in its CONCACAF Champions League run and made his MLS debut in the season-opener. With Cole Bassett departing, Alves could be asked to become a creative force in Colorado’s midfield in his first MLS season.
Braian Galvan
After a promising 2021 campaign, Galvan suffered a knee injury in preseason that figures to sideline him for most if not all of the upcoming season. Despite the setback, the club and Galvan agreed to a three-year contract extension this week.
Mark-Anthony Kaye
The Canadian international is looking to have a big impact in his first full season with the Rapids. After starting his MLS career with LAFC where he contributed at least seven goals or assists in each of his three full seasons with the club, Kaye came to Colorado and started 14 of his 15 appearances. He scored his first goal with the club and added two assists for the Rapids in 2021.
Oliver Larraz
The homegrown player made his MLS debut last year before spending most of the season on loan at San Diego Loyal. He enters the 2022 season with four MLS appearances to his name for a total of 21 minutes. He could be a key contributor for the Rapids’ new reserve team if there aren’t more MLS minutes available.
Jonathan Lewis
Utilized on the wing and atop the formation at different times, Lewis finished second on the team with seven goals last season. He started 12 matches and added two assists in more than 1,300 minutes last year and featured for the United States Men’s National Team at times. His pace figures to make him a dangerous chance creator again in 2022.
Philip Mayaka
The No. 3 pick in the 2021 SuperDraft was among the Rapids players to spend last season with the Switchbacks. He did not make an appearance for the Rapids in his first professional season but could look to make his MLS debut this season.
Nicolas Mezquida
The Uruguayan signed a one-year contract extension with the club this offseason after appearing in 22 matches last season with six starts. After scoring four goals and assisting six others in 2019, Mezquida has transitioned into more of a reserve role in the last couple of seasons.
Jack Price
The captain and taker of many of Colorado’s set pieces, Price figures to be one of the first names on the team sheet each week. He led the Rapids with 12 assists last season and turned that into a contract extension in January that could keep him at the club through the 2025 season.
Collen Warner
The Denver native returned to his home state ahead of the 2020 season and has started 15 matches for the Rapids in the last two seasons. He will likely be leaned on to provide depth in his 13th MLS season.
Darren Yapi
At 17, Yapi is one of the more promising young players on the Rapids roster. He spent valuable time playing as a reserve forward for the Switchbacks last season and scored his first professional goal in the United Soccer League. Yapi spent the offseason training with European clubs Arsenal and Club Brugge ahead of a potential MLS debut this season.
FORWARD
Michael Barrios
It was a productive first season in Colorado for the Colombian winger. The 30-year-old used his pace and finishing ability to lead the Rapids with eight goals last season, and he assisted six others. After playing more than 2,000 minutes last season, Barrios is again expected to play a big role in the Rapids’ attack.
Diego Rubio
Rubio begins his fourth season with the Rapids after establishing himself as the team’s top choice at striker in the previous three seasons. His first goal this season will be his 20th with the club in league play. And he has also tallied 15 assists for Colorado.
Andre Shinyashiki
The former Rookie of the Year has become one of the club’s better success stories from the SuperDraft. After starring at the University of Denver, Shinyashiki has scored 15 goals for the Rapids, including four last season. His first start of the season will be his 50th for the Rapids since joining the club in 2019.
Dantouma ‘YaYa’ Toure
The 17-year-old made his MLS debut as an end-of-game substitute last season and trained with Arsenal and Rangers in the offseason. He spent most of last season with the Switchbacks and scored a goal during the Rapids’ preseason friendlies. More MLS minutes could be on the way this season.