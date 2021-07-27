Mark-Anthony Kaye is the Colorado Rapids’ new million-dollar man in the midfield.
The Rapids acquired the midfielder and a 2022 first-round draft pick from Los Angeles Football Club for $1 million in General Allocation Money and an international roster spot for next season in a trade announced Tuesday. There’s a chance Colorado could send even more GAM to LAFC if Kaye hits performance-based incentives. The 26-year-old has played his entire Major League Soccer career with LAFC, scoring nine goals and recording 18 assists in 77 appearances. He was a 2019 MLS All-Star and helped LAFC win the 2019 Supporters’ Shield.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Mark-Anthony to the club and reinforce our midfield with a player of his quality,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in the club release. “He’s been one of the best central midfielders in the league over the last several years and has played a critical role in the success of the teams he’s been a part of. We look forward to seeing him integrate with our group as we enter the second half of the season and continue our push for a playoff spot.”
Kaye is expected to join the Rapids after Canada’s run in the Gold Cup. Canada is set to play Mexico in a semifinal Thursday, following the United States vs. Qatar match.