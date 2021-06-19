Jonathan Lewis secured three points for the Rapids with his second-half goal Saturday at FC Cincinnati’s new TQL Stadium but deflected the praise William Yarbrough’s way.
Colorado’s goalkeeper made seven saves in a 2-0 victory.
“For me, it’s a Man of the Match performance from him,” Lewis said of Yarbrough’s performance. “He did really well tonight."
Rapids coach Robin Fraser echoed the sentiment and shared a story from their trip back to the locker room.
“Walking into the tunnel, I said to him ‘I hate when we have to talk about how good the goalkeeper was because that means we gave up too many opportunities, but you were brilliant,’” He was very, very good tonight,” Fraser said. “He’s had a number of good performances for us. Is it his best? Perhaps, but he’s such a good pro, and such a good leader.”
Yarbrough’s performance bought time before Michael Barrios got in behind Cincinnati’s defense and set up the first goal. Danny Wilson played a long ball in Barrios’ direction. The speedy winger got on the end of it, sidestepped FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer and laid the ball off for the onrushing Diego Rubio. Rubio slotted his shot through a crowd to open the scoring in the 21st minute. It was Rubio’s third goal and Barrios’ third assist of the season.
A few big saves from Yarbrough roughly 10 minutes later preserved Colorado’s lead after 45 minutes.
“He stood on his head tonight,” Lewis said. “He made some serious saves, especially that first one in the first half.”
Yarbrough again protected Colorado’s lead in the 69th minute, pushing a free kick away, before Lewis secured the win.
“Jonny came in and gave a really good performance,” Fraser said. “He’s the type who defenders just always have to be aware of where he is because he’s so quick and a very good finisher.”
After replacing Rubio at half time, Lewis got on the end of a through ball from captain Jack Price in the 72nd minute and cut his finish across his body and inside Vermeer’s far post to double the lead.
“I knew that once he started driving that it was going to open up the space for me,” Lewis said. “Those are angles I’ve always thought I’m pretty good at finishing whether it’s on my left or right foot. He played it perfectly, and I just knew. It was in-stride, and I just knew to shoot it.”
Colorado’s keeper saved one more free kick and watched an Alvaro Barreal header hit the crossbar and deflect over the goal in the final 10 minutes to cap his clean sheet.
The win gives the Rapids (5-2-1) 16 points through eight matches.
“I was really proud of the effort and certainly to get the second goal was really a boost to us and helped us get over the line,” Fraser said.
The Rapids will stay on the road for Wednesday’s match at Sporting Kansas City before returning home for a July 4 match against Seattle Sounders at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.