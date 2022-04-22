There appears to be a new striker in town.
According to an ESPN report, Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew agreed to a trade that would bring United States Men's National Team forward Gyasi Zardes to Colorado in exchange for $300,000 in General Allocation Money. The amount could be raised if the 30-year-old hits certain performance metrics.
Zardes has made 241 appearances in his nine-plus seasons in Major League Soccer. He started his career with the L.A. Galaxy before moving to Columbus in 2018. He's scored 88 goals and registered 23 assists in his career, including a career-best 19 goals with the Crew in 2018. He has one goal in seven appearances to start this season with just one of inclusion in the Crew's starting 11.
The Rapids have lamented missed opportunities in front of the goal in recent weeks and haven't won since March 12. Colorado will look to break a two-game losing skid, potentially with Zardes available for selection, Saturday against MLS newcomers Charlotte FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.