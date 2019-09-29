COMMERCE CITY - The Rapids found a way to celebrate more than Tim Howard in Sunday’s regular-season home finale against FC Dallas at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
The 3-0 win kept the Rapids’ hopes of factoring into the Major League Soccer playoffs alive, a welcomed distraction for the 40-year-old goalkeeper who saw his jersey and signs thanking him for his time in Colorado all over the stands.
“At this stage, I’m almost embarrassed that it’s about me,” Howard said. “This team has a chance of getting to the playoffs.”
After going winless throughout the first 11 matches of the season, the Rapids remain, albeit barely, in the postseason hunt after winning five of their last six.
“The fact we have seven days now to dream, stick our heads in the clouds and work hard, is pretty cool,” Howard said.
When asked about the result, Howard’s finale and the fact that the club hasn’t been eliminated yet, Robin Fraser, who took over as coach late in the season, answered in order.
“Great, better than great and whatever is above that,” Fraser said. “The result was fantastic.”
Rapids supporters displayed a tifo with Howard’s image before the game, started the match chanting “Timmy” and cheered his first touch.
The celebration continued in the 10th minute when Jack Price took a pass from Andre Shinyashiki, carried it through the midfield and beat Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez to the far post. Diego Rubio made it 2-0 at the break, scoring off a set piece, before Kei Kamara added a goal in the second half for the 3-0 finish.
Howard was only needed to make three saves, which included a couple of diving efforts in the shutout.
“We pride ourselves on keeping clean sheets,” center back Tommy Smith said, “and we have Timmy in goal to thank for a couple of very big saves tonight.”
The celebration continued after the final whistle as the supporters section thanked Howard. Then a video featuring greats from Howard’s English Premier League clubs Manchester United (Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand) and Everton (Tim Cahill, David Moyes) and United States soccer contemporaries (Landon Donovan, Kasey Keller, Carli Lloyd) was played before he took a lap around the field to thank the fans.
When he made it back for a postgame press conference, he held out hope his best Rapids memory was still in front of him.
“I’m hoping that comes next week, genuinely hoping that comes next week,” Howard answered.
To make the playoffs, the Rapids need to win at LAFC, current leaders of the Western Conference, on Sunday and get some help from Dallas and San Jose in the final week of the season.
Regardless of where the Rapids’ season ends, there’s no questioning Howard’s place in American soccer history. Smith called him the greatest U.S. soccer player, and Fraser praised the person and the player.
“He’s an extremely classy and talented person, who’s had a tremendous career and a tremendous impact on U.S. Soccer and really everyone that he’s touched,” Fraser said. “I think we’re all really privileged to be a part of this celebration.”
There were more than 16,000 fans to take part in the celebration Sunday, but Howard quickly moved his focus to doing what he can to make sure it wasn’t his last party in a Rapids uniform.
“I will move heaven and earth and figure (it) out,” Howard said. “I’ll be on the treatment table all week and try and put a shift in.”