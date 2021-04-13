Rapids supporters can break out their burgundy and sky blue and make plans to attend the club’s home opener.
Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday morning the Major League Soccer club’s home, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, received approval to host 7,897 fans per match, starting with the April 24 home opener against Austin FC. The nearly 8,000 fans allowed to attend is roughly 44% of the venue’s capacity and is in conjunction with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, local health departments and MLS, according to the club release.
“As we get ready to kick off the new season, we are delighted to reopen DICK’s Sporting Goods Park to 7,897 Rapids fans,” KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said in the release. “Our supporters play a special role in our club and we have eagerly awaited their return since March of 2020. This gradual reopening of our stadium is part of our on-going prioritization of the health and safety of our fans, staff, players and frontline workers and that will remain a key priority for us as an organization.”
The Rapids are coming off the stop-and-start 2020 season which concluded with the team’s first postseason berth since 2016. Colorado is scheduled to open the season Saturday at FC Dallas before starting the home slate — with fans — a week later. Season-ticket holders and partial-plan members will have first chance to buy tickets through presale windows, starting Thursday. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public Friday.
“Reaching this milestone has taken a collective effort and we are appreciative of the work and assistance we have received from our local, state, and national health authorities as well as our partners at MLS,” Kroenke added.