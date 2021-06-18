The Colorado Rapids rolled into an international break and will look to resume the successful stretch on the road Saturday.
After wins in four of the final five matches before the break, the Rapids will take 13 points, good for fourth in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, through seven matches into Saturday’s match at FC Cincinnati, which has struggled to a 1-4-1 start to the season and sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
“The break has been good in many ways, but we’re obviously chomping at the bit to get back to playing. I’m looking forward to the game. It’s going to be a difficult game,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said.
“In spite of Cincinnati’s record so far, they have a very good team with lots of very good players, and we know that at any time, they’re really going to break through. We know that they’re a quality team, and certainly, we’ve been working hard the last couple of weeks to get ourselves ready for it.”
Midfielder Cole Bassett said the Rapids spent the break working on getting more comfortable playing a variety of formations. Fraser employed a 4-2-3-1 formation in the final match before the break, a 3-0 win over FC Dallas on May 29, but played five defenders the week prior.
“During a regular week, you don’t have time to work on multiple formations and different ways to break teams down,” Bassett explained. “We’ve had a look at a couple and I think it’s good for the group just to be able to adapt to formations in the game, and it kind of throws teams off. I think that was the main focus for us, to look at different shapes that we can play in and be good in all of them.”
Whichever formation the Rapids have used, they’ve found a way to score. The team’s 1.71 goals per game is good for fourth in MLS. Bassett, Diego Rubio and Michael Barrios lead the Rapids with two goals apiece.
“We’ve been ruthless so far,” Bassett said. “And I think we have to continue that.”
Cincinnati has scored six goals, from six different players, across six matches. Saturday’s hosts have been shut out three times this season, but the Rapids say they aren’t underestimating a roster that includes Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal and Geoff Cameron.
“It’s going to be a difficult match, so we just go with all the energy and to give everything to win and get points over there,” Rubio said.
Namli out for a few months
The Rapids announced earlier this week that Younes Namli, who started the first four matches of the season in the midfield, will miss much of the remainder of the regular season.
According to a team release, Namli had ankle surgery June 6 in Amsterdam. He’s expected to start rehab in the Netherlands before returning to Colorado closer to the end of his expected 12- to 18-week recovery period. Fraser said the midfielder is doing well so far and believed his team had the depth to handle the injury, though he wouldn’t rule out a roster addition once the transfer window opens.
“We feel like we have a lot of players which offer us a lot of choices,” Fraser said. “But we’re obviously always looking to see what else is out there.”