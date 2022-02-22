Deep defensive lines and difficult conditions are expected impediments when the Colorado Rapids look to find a way through to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.
Single-digit temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night’s second-leg match between the Rapids and Guatemalan club Comunicaciones FC. Rapids right back Keegan Rosenberry anticipated the visitors playing primarily to protect their 1-0 advantage via Karel Espino’s 89th-minute goal in Thursday’s first leg.
“We know that the situation at hand is that they’re up a goal,” Rosenberry said Tuesday. “They’re going to come here and look to preserve that lead that they have. I think it’s probably going be more about what we do on the day.”
Rapids coach Robin Fraser wants to see a considerably different performance than was on display in Guatemala City when he said too many of his men lacked sharp decision making and execution. Despite a slight advantage in possession, the Rapids were out-shot 14-9 and failed to put a single attempt on goal.
“We need to score goals. We need to be aggressive,” Fraser said. “Above all, we just need to really execute well.”
While the conditions might seem to favor a team with a history of playing on a snow-covered pitch, the frigid cold is a little more uncommon. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be roughly 60 degrees colder than when the teams competed in Guatemala.
“It’s not going to be pleasant for either team,” Rosenberry said. “It might pose a little bit of an advantage for us, but we’re also not used to maybe this extreme of conditions. I think we’re excited for the challenge and excited for the advantage it can pose for us.”
The Rapids trained late Wednesday morning when conditions were slightly warmer than Wednesday’s forecast, and Rosenberry thought the team coped well. Advancing to the quarterfinals of the continental competition will require a goal and stout defense. A 1-0 Rapids win would lead to immediate penalty kicks to decide who advances. If Comunicaciones scores, the Rapids would need at least three goals to advance.
“This group never quits. I think that they were not happy with the way they played, and they knew that they could play a lot better. I think, to a man, there’s a real resolve that we have to be better,” Fraser said. “We can be better. We have to be better, and, really, nothing less than that is going to be acceptable tomorrow.”