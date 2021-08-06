The seven clean sheets, good for second in Major League Soccer, through 15 matches are a function of a strong team in front of William Yarbrough, according to the Colorado Rapids’ primary goalkeeper.
“It starts with forwards defending (and) the way we press, and I think the way we move together. I think the back line, too, in particular has just been outstanding this season,” Yarbrough said Thursday. “I don’t like taking any of the credit for that. I think it’s a team effort, and I think that the team should be credited for seven clean sheets. Obviously, it’s a confidence booster when you go into the next game coming off of a clean sheet.”
The Rapids are coming off last week’s 1-0 win at Austin, but that team in front of Yarbrough could look much different against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Colorado’s roster shakeup continued Friday, a day after the transfer window formally closed, when the club announced the addition of Brazilian left back Lucas Esteves on loan from S.E. Palmeiras. The Rapids will have an option to buy the 21-year-old from the most decorated club in Brazil’s top league should he receive a couple of visas.
“Lucas is an athletic and technically gifted left back with top-level experience in South America,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a team release. “We’re thrilled to add a player of his quality to our group and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”
While his status for Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against Kansas City, the leaders of the MLS Western Conference to start the weekend, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is uncertain, Esteves is a likely replacement for Sam Vines. Vines officially moved to Royal Antwerp on Thursday after helping the United States win the Gold Cup.
Midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye, a more recent addition, are also back with the Rapids after the Gold Cup. The same goes for winger Jonathan Lewis.
“These are two of the midfielders who were some of the better midfielders in the Gold Cup, and for me, when they’re playing at their best, two of the better midfielders in the league,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “We’re excited to have them with us, and we’re looking forward to this next stretch of games. We’ve definitely had some players in and out, and it’s great to have Kellyn back and to have a good addition like Mark.”
Fraser also said striker Diego Rubio, who missed the last couple of games, has a good chance to be available for selection on Saturday, which figures to help against a Kansas City side with a plus-13 goal differential that leads the conference. Sporting owns a 3-1 win at home over the Rapids from late June.
“This team is in a process of getting to where we want to get to, and we’re going to have ups and downs for sure,” Fraser said. “We just hope that the ups and far greater than the downs and we learn and we go on from there. It’s a resilient group of guys who are really thoughtful in their approach, and as a result, they can take bad scenarios and turn them into future good scenarios.”
“When I lose, I’m looking forward to playing that same team again right after the whistle is blown,” Yarbrough added. “I think that’s the mentality that all of us have.”