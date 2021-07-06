The second taste of international success Kellyn Acosta seeks this summer will come with a bit of delay.
While teammates Sam Vines and Jonathan Lewis have already reported to the United States Men’s National Team camp in Kansas City, Kan., ahead of the upcoming Gold Cup, Acosta was with the Colorado Rapids for training Tuesday before Wednesday’s home game against Minnesota United at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“Kellyn’s in a great stretch of confidence at the moment, and the ability to have him for another game is certainly something that we welcome greatly,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said.
Acosta was part of the victorious CONCACAF Nations League squad that beat rival Mexico in a tightly contested final at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on June 6. He’s looking for a similar end to the Gold Cup, a tournament he previously helped the United States win.
“I won it back in 2017, and I’m looking to win it again,” Acosta said Tuesday. “It’s games where they’re going to be challenging. Every team has a different challenge that they bring.”
Before Acosta can help his national team, and possibly better his standing on Gregg Berhalter’s roster before the 2022 World Cup, however, comes Wednesday’s contest between two teams in playoff position in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. Minnesota has not lost in the seven matches since the Rapids beat United 3-2 in early May. That was before Minnesota enhanced its attack with the additions of Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou.
“Minnesota’s run of form recently has been incredibly good,” Fraser said. “Obviously, they’ll be coming in with a lot of confidence and some new players and some very good players. (It’s) another really big test for us.”
Having Acosta available to play at defensive midfielder, where he figures to line up for the U.S., or left back, where he could replace Vines, provides one answer for Fraser but other questions are present.
“We’re looking at a number of different options as to how to fill that (role) tomorrow and for the length of the Gold Cup, but we have a lot of good players and a lot of capable players who can play a couple of different positions,” Fraser said specifically of the dilemma at left back. “So we’re still sifting through trying to figure out exactly what we’re going to do there.”
Jack Price, the Rapids captain when healthy, missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Seattle but participated in parts of Tuesday’s training and is in consideration to play Wednesday, Fraser said. Lewis, who’s been a regular in Colorado’s attack, will also need to be replaced for the midweek contest.
“Obviously, people are missing, key players missing, (but) it’s next man up,” center back Auston Trusty said. “We all depend on each other, we all trust each other, we all have confidence in every single one of our abilities.”
Acosta will be available Wednesday but could be away from the team for the rest of July depending on the length of the Gold Cup run. While that might have been a distraction earlier in his career, Acosta’s got one thing to accomplish before he gets a chance to impress with the national team.
“If you would’ve asked me that a few years ago, maybe so, but now I just kind of take it one day at a time. Right now, I want to train well, finish up training. We’ve got a big game tomorrow. It’s a game that you must win,” Acosta said.
“So for me, I’m looking to the game and giving it my all and what comes after that, comes after that.”