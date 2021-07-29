The Colorado Rapids continued to bolster their squad depth by trading for Dominique Badji on Thursday.
Badji will soon begin his second stint with the Rapids after scoring 24 goals and registering 12 assists in 91 appearances for Colorado between 2015 and 2018, when the club traded him from Dallas. From there, Badji signed with Nashville.
Thursday, the Rapids brought Badji back by sending $50,000 of General Allocation Money for the 2022 season. The sum will be doubled to $100,000 if the Rapids re-sign Badji for next season.
"As we begin to navigate the most congested period of the season and regularly face multiple games per week, having additional depth in key positions becomes all the more important,” Pádraig Smith, the Rapids executive vice president and general manager, said in a team release. “Dom not only provides another attacking option for us, but also a veteran presence who is familiar with our club. We’re delighted to welcome him back to Colorado.”
Badji made five appearances for Nashville this season, tallying an assist against Atlanta United.
The addition gives Colorado another central attacking option alongside Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki.
Earlier this week, the Rapids added Mark-Anthony Kaye to the midfield via trade with LAFC.
The Rapids return to action Saturday at Austin FC.