Colorado Rapids’ third matchday of the season will tip the scales on the early season performances.
Robin Fraser’s bunch enters Sunday’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium looking for their first win of the season. Fraser liked what he saw in a scoreless draw at FC Dallas in the season opener before last week’s loss to Austin.
“We certainly played quite well,” Fraser said Friday of the Dallas match before moving on. “I think last game we did not play well at all.”
Fraser and midfielder Jack Price admitted the Rapids struggled with possession in last week’s 3-1 loss in the club’s home opener. Colorado’s coach said his team failed to get in much of a rhythm last week.
“We’re still confident,” Price said. “It’s one bad result two games into the season. It’s fine. There are 32 games left, and we’ve been training well. We’re moving the ball better. I think we didn’t possess the ball too greatly (last week). We’ll be looking to do that Sunday.”
Whether or not Kellyn Acosta can return to the midfield is yet to be determined. Acosta has filled in for the injured Sam Vines at left back in the first two matches of the season, while center back Lalas Abubakar is also recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the lineup.
“With hamstrings, we didn’t want to, and don’t want to, take any chances, but they’re progressing really well,” Fraser said of the injured defenders who were regular starters last season. “They’re pretty close.”
Should Abubakar need more time to rehab, Auston Trusty could be in for his third start of the season. Fraser said Trusty is “coming along well,” and making continual improvements early in the season.
“The key to success is play our game,” Trusty said. “When we play our game, we’re confident (and) we’re comfortable.”
The Whitecaps will look to build on a win over Portland and last week’s draw against Toronto and get something out of a third consecutive match to start the season against the Rapids.
“They’ve ground out results already in the first two games,” Price said. “They’re a tough, working team, and we need to outmatch that. If we do and we keep the ball and we possess the ball well and make them work, we’ll be fine.”