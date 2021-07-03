There will be three things to celebrate Sunday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, and Colorado Rapids will look to give their supporters a fourth.
A win over visiting Seattle Sounders, leaders of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference to start the weekend, would be Colorado's fourth straight win at home and join the Fourth of July, the club’s first home game with full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic and the retirement of Rapids’ legend Pablo Mastroeni’s No. 25 jersey as causes for celebration. Mastroeni captained the Rapids to their first MLS Cup championship in 2010 and coached the club from 2014-17.
“It should certainly be an exciting game,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “A full house for the first time in a long time and against the best team in the league, so we know it’s a big challenge for us, but it’s certainly one that we’re looking forward to.”
The Sounders come to Colorado unbeaten in 11 matches to start the season, including seven wins, for a league-best 25 points. Seattle’s plus-13 goal differential is also the best mark in MLS. Raul Ruidiaz is a big part of that with nine goals, one back of Chicharito for the league lead.
“Ruidiaz is pretty deadly, and he finishes his chances well. Really, all the players on the attacking end, are clinical in front of the goal, and as a result, they don’t need 10 chances to beat teams,” Fraser said. “They need just a few chances. Often times they win games that way, and then there are times where they are firing on cylinders and they score bunches of goals. They’re just very competent all over the field.”
The last time out, the Rapids lost to another top team with a dangerous attack. Sporting Kansas City, now second in the Western Conference and the league leaders with 22 goals, beat Colorado, 3-1, on June 23.
“I think the confidence is high. Obviously, the disappointment is still there from the last result against Kansas City, another team that we think is a good measuring game,” defender Keegan Rosenberry said. “We’ll see if we’re up for it. We’re definitely training hard, and we’re doing the right things here on the training field, and that’s what matters.”
The Rapids sat fourth in the Western Conference with 16 points from nine matches, heading into Saturday’s slate.
“We know that we’re good enough to compete with these teams. We just got to show it on a consistent basis,” forward Jonathan Lewis said. “For me, we just have to go out there and give it our all whether it’s going to be a good game, a good soccer match, or it’s going to be a dog fight. But we’ve got to be prepared for both.”
Rapids boast three USMNT call-ups
Colorado Rapids led MLS with three players called up to Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the Gold Cup.
Lewis, a speedy forward, central midfielder Kellyn Acosta and left back Sam Vines, a Colorado Springs native, were among those named to the 23-man roster. All three are available to play in Saturday’s game before international duty calls, Fraser said.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for myself, to show myself,” Lewis said. “I want to be a part of World Cup qualifying and, moving forward, be able to make the World Cup team. I think this is going to be another opportunity to show I’m good enough to be with those guys.”
Camp for the Gold Cup, a competition between North American, Central American and Caribbean nations, starts Monday with group play set to start July 10.
Rapids recall Kelly
With two matches in the next four days and a few players headed to national team camp, the Rapids added some depth on the back by recalling Jeremy Kelly from his loan.
The outside back was spending the season on loan to United Soccer League Championship side Phoenix Rising before Fraser brought him back earlier this week.
Kelly will be available for selection Sunday after making five appearances, two starts, and recording an assist for Phoenix this season.