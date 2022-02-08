Things would have to be going very well on a couple of fronts for Braian Galvan to make an appearance for Colorado Rapids this season.
The club announced Tuesday afternoon the 21-year-old Argentine had successful surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damage to his medial and lateral meniscus. Rehabilitation is expected to take roughly nine months with the MLS Cup finale scheduled for Nov. 5.
“This injury is a real blow for the club and Braian, who was coming off a strong 2021 and a fantastic start to preseason this year,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in the team release. “While we’re devastated for Braian, we’re pleased to hear the procedure went well. Given his determination, we expect Braian to make a full recovery and as he continues on his path to being a key part of the club’s future.”
Galvan joined the Rapids in the summer of 2020 and experienced a breakthrough last season. He started 14 matches, appearing in 24 in total, and finished the season with two goals and three assists in 1,204 minutes in Major League Soccer, while playing primarily on the wing. He was a second-half substitute in the Rapids' playoff loss to Portland last season.
During a preseason media availability, Smith said the club hoped to look at Galvan in a more central role this season, but his injury will likely push those plans to the 2023 preseason.